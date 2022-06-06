Health PEI moving to appointment-based COVID-19 testing on June 8

CANADA, June 6 - Health PEI COVID-19 testing sites are moving to appointment-based testing beginning Wednesday, June, 8.

Beginning Tuesday, June 7, people who need a COVID-19 test will be able to go online at skipthewaitingroom.com/ to schedule their swab for June 8. Those without internet access may call 1-844-975-3303, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to book an appointment. Testing will be available in Charlottetown, Summerside (Slemon Park), Montague and O'Leary.

There will be some availability for drop-in testing at testing sites, although members of the public are strongly encouraged to book an appointment.

"Demand for testing has continued to decline as the number of COVID-19 cases has gone down over the past several weeks," said Marion Dowling, Chief Nursing and Professional Practice Officer for Health PEI. "Appointment scheduling will allow members of the public to avoid waiting in line for a test, while at the same time allowing Health PEI to align the appropriate resources for the testing demand.”

Health PEI is prepared to increase testing availability and resources as needed in case of new waves of COVID in the future, Dowling said.

