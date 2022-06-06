EON Clinics Opens New Location in Munster, Indiana
EON Clinics, a Chicago area dental implant center, recently announced that they are opening a brand new location in Munster, Indiana.
The brand new clinic is set to open to provide patients in the Munster area access to same-day dental implants from a team of highly specialized oral surgeons, prosthodontists, clinicians, and technicians who are formally trained to deliver the most exceptional dental implant treatment results.
EON Clinics announced the opening on social media with a post that remarked, “It's time for a #NewSmile from our brand new clinic! Here's an exclusive look at our modern interior and cutting edge equipment available to all our clients. Schedule a free consultation today to find out how our new Munster, Indiana location can help you find the smile you've always wanted, just in time for #summer!”
5-Step Dental Implants
EON Clinics specializes in the placement of dental implants. Their estimated total treatment time for an All-on-4 procedure is 6-8 months and includes these five steps:
● Free Consultation The new clinic will start by providing a free 3-D CT scan. Prospective patients will meet with a doctor to learn about the best treatment options for their mouth and guide them through the process, costs, and payment plans.
● Pre-Procedure Exam: The team at EON Clinics will then gather all the necessary records to custom craft new teeth.
● Lab Tech Engineers: Craft Custom Teeth The skilled lab techs at EON Clinics will craft permanent teeth using the latest dental technology at an in-house lab. Lab techs work closely with prosthodontists to design and deliver the prosthesis quickly and efficiently. Patients will leave their surgery with a set of temporary teeth that look natural.
● Post-Procedure Checkups: The clinic will continue with post-procedure checkups to check the bite, fit, and appearance of a patient’s permanent teeth. Patients get to choose the shape, size, and shade of their teeth.
● New Permanent Teeth: In the final step at EON Clinics, patients will receive their permanent smile. This final appointment takes less than an hour and does not require surgery.
The new clinic is located at 10120 Calumet Ave Suite #202, Munster, IN 46321 (Exit I80/94 south on Calumet Ave). Services are available to those located in Munster as well as the surrounding areas from Valparaiso, IN to Joliet, IL. Those interested can call EON Clinics at 844-365-7645 or visit their online calendar to schedule a complimentary consultation.
Contact EON Clinics
Alan Landau
203-832-9145
alan.landau@eonclinics.com
About EON Clinics
https://youtu.be/XMaE18OH9vc
EON Clinics encompasses five all-in-one dental implant centers serving the greater Chicago area with functional, beautiful teeth. Their specialty services include single tooth, multiple teeth, and full dental implants. Every clinic, including the new clinic in Munster, includes a team of prosthodontists, oral surgeons, and lab technicians working together in tight coordination, planning, and delivering the perfect solutions. They provide financing options as well as multiple dental implant solutions to make implants possible for everyone.
Munster, Indiana Dental Implants