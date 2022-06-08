The Evans Group Helps Creativity Thrive With Fashion Drawing Tips
Los Angeles clothing manufacturer, The Evans Group, ever a staunch ally for established and emerging indie designers, regularly offers crucial creative tips.
Digital fashion illustration is huge in the industry and is becoming an effective way to communicate designs to pattern makers and seamstresses.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the most recent article on its blog, Fashion Drawing: A Beginner’s Guide, TEG explores the significance of fashion illustration, how it works, and how it’s the foundation of a successful luxury clothing line.
Fashion Drawing: The Foundation For A Clothing Line
The creative foundation needs building before seamstresses and pattern makers get to work creating a cohesive fashion collection.
As such, experts at The Evans Group offer sound fashion illustration advice. Starting off, TEG clears up any questions about what a fashion drawing is.
“Luckily, fashion drawings are straightforward. A fashion drawing is an early design tool to allow [fashion designers] to visualize clothing items and accessories to fully develop [a] clothing collection.
TEG then goes on to mention the ever-important fashion mood board, which acts as the creative jumping-off point for all creative ideas and decisions.
It’s [a] fashion blueprint and represents some of the first stages of the creative process, aside from a fashion mood board.”
The made-to-measure fashion production house has a stunning track record for helping designers everywhere achieve proven results. Whether it’s working alongside designers like Greg Lauren or Kate McDonald, the TEG formula undoubtedly works.
What Are The Fashion Drawing Requirements?
Inexperienced with a sketchpad and pencil? It doesn’t affect much, says TEG.
According to TEG, designers don’t even need to be amateur fashion sketch artists to develop a successful brand or clothing line.
“No, [designers] don’t need to be able to draw well to create comprehensive fashion drawings and sketches. [Independent designers} can still launch a clothing line with zero drawing skills! While it’s great to have drawing techniques and a sense of proportion, there are ways to draw fashion without even picking up a pencil.”
While that may seem dubious to an outsider unfamiliar with the clothing industry, TEG points to the importance of digital fashion drawing and AutoCAD prevalence.
“Digital fashion illustration is huge in the industry and is becoming an effective way to communicate designs to pattern makers and seamstresses. In short, while it helps to be able to draw well, it doesn’t stop [designers] from creating unique couture.”
That’s what proves to be a massive draw to the TEG manufacturing process: accessibility for those with no prior knowledge. Instead of gatekeeping the fashion industry, TEG allows those hesitant or reticent to try their hand at fashion drawing to develop their dream clothing brand.
To sum up, not knowing how to develop a fashion drawing is no excuse not to be creative.
Fashion Drawing Tips With TEG
Aside from promoting sustainability in the fashion industry and being vocally anti-fast fashion, TEG provides numerous tips. With fashion drawing, it’s much the same.
The first, arguably most important aspect of a fashion drawing is knowing the human anatomy. After all, designers will spend hours sketching how their garments look on models.
If designers don’t familiarize themselves with the human anatomy, future clothing designs may skew and create further confusion.
Something everyone can enjoy, palettes of color play a massive role in creating clothing.
“Not only does a figure with color ‘pop’ off the paper, but it can also easily trigger other ideas and creative inspiration.”
And sometimes, it’s about the more minor details that make a look come together in a surprising way. One way is through drawing various hairstyles.
“While we’re always focused on the fashion in a drawing, it’s essential to pay attention to other details. A great hairstyle can bring a fashion illustration together and make an ‘iffy’ look [a] cornerstone style. Practice drawing different hairstyles on different head shapes. By diversifying models, [designers add more options to their] sketchbook.”
Developing Clothing With The Evans Group
Along with helping designers develop their personal styles, TEG goes far beyond the creative brainstorming phases.
What happens after all the fashion drawing finishes up? The clothing manufacturing process begins in earnest.
At The Evans Group, independent designers will then work alongside the production team to ensure the development of a clothing line runs smoothly. This process includes multiple quality checks and meetings with the clothing designer.
Choosing American Made
Working with a domestic clothing manufacturer like TEG helps designers in more ways than one. Along with supporting American clothing manufacturers, fashion designers get hands-on experience in the garment industry.
Being close to the production process provides some serious ‘pros,’ such as having unfettered access to a clothing line during production. When designers opt to outsource their clothing line, they’re at the mercy of clothing manufacturers and distributors thousands of miles away.
With domestic production made in L.A., independent designers can quickly check in with production, seeing if everything is going according to specifications. This means that if a sudden revision needs to be made, it’s much more likely that a talented seamstress will be able to nip it in the bud.
Low Minimum Order Quantities In Los Angeles
Proudly touting a flexible policy of ‘no minimums,’ the sustainable clothing manufacturer in Los Angeles once again opens doors to new designers. There are no minimum order quantities at TEG. A low minimum order quantity (MOQ) allows for even the most hesitant designers to order but a few clothing samples.
It’s an invaluable policy that creates a more constructive, positive, and creative environment in an industry filled with massive MOQs.
From the first brainstorming sessions in the TEG L.A. studio to the sketch pads and further planning, TEG offers designers a massive resource for creating a clothing brand.
More About The Evans Group (TEG)
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers to create luxury clothing.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com
