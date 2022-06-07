Damian Muziani's Hindsight Tonight Recently Awarded Both Telly and Viddy Awards

Emmy-nominated host of Hindsight Tonight, Damian Muziani, provides insight into the Telly and Viddy Awards he and his work recently received.

BLACKWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Damian Muziani has achieved considerable success in the entertainment industry, working with well-known names such as Kevin Hart, David Costabile, Sara Bareilles, and many more. The Emmy-nominated writer remembers discovering his passion for story-telling, acting, and filmmaking around the age of eight after stumbling across a Super-8 movie camera in his childhood home.

After 20 years of seasoned experience across various entertainment industries, Muziani, like so many others, is taking advantage of the explosion of streaming services and numerous online platforms trending in today's entertainment world, such as YouTube.

Fast-forward to the present day, Muziani and his recent work, including his new YouTube and TV show on Roku's DB&A Television Network, Hindsight Tonight, are being put in the spotlight for noteworthy achievements and awards. The creation of Hindsight Tonight was a door opened by the 2020 worldwide pandemic, and Muziani deems his behind-the-scenes efforts on his YouTube show "the culmination of two years of trial and error."

Muziani states, "I work very hard every weekend to put out a fresh episode of Hindsight Tonight, and in less than a year, I was honored with an Emmy nomination for writing it. I consider myself to be an actor first and foremost, but if I have to write jokes to get you to look at me, so be it!"

Muziani's hard work on the production of Hindsight Tonight continues to pay off. The streaming show was recently awarded a Gold "People's Telly" Award, a Silver Telly Award in the category of Best News Feature, two Gold Viddy Awards in the categories of Video Podcast and Short-Form Web Video, and three Communicator Awards, all silver "distinction" awards, in the categories of Excellence in Copywriting, Individual Comedy Series, and Individual News Series.

The "People's Telly" is awarded to the program that receives the most public votes in each category. The Gold Telly won by Hindsight Tonight was in the category of Best Online Series, beating out entries from Major TV networks, including FOX, ESPN, MTV, CBS, BET, and others.

Hindsight Tonight earned a Silver Telly Award in the category of Best News Feature, sharing the top honors with entrants from Al Jazeera, Comcast, and PBS, while triumphing over bronze winners from CBS News, NBC News, and Yahoo. A Gold Telly was not awarded in this specific category for 2022.

In addition to his tremendous success with Hindsight Tonight, Muziani was also recognized for his journalistic coverage of the World Premiere of the biographical documentary Dio: Dreamers Never Die at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, TX, this year.

In the feature film, Damian Muziani appears in archival footage; he was the last journalist to interview Black Sabbath's former lead singer Ronnie James Dio before Dio lost his life to cancer several months later. The interview between Muziani and Dio took place immediately after Dio's final concert appearance. His recap received two Bronze Telly Awards in the categories of Low Budget Production and Live Events.

To learn more about Damian Muziani, check out his newly released Vizaca Interview, which reveals a behind-the-scenes journey on his road to success as an actor, producer, and writer and his experience as a veteran of multiple entertainment industries.

Viewers can also catch Muziani in the season 2 finale of the hit TV show Girls5eva on the Peacock Network on Thursday, June 9th.

About Damian Muziani

Damian Muziani is an actor, broadcaster, and media reporter. He has performed in dozens of productions, won ten Telly Awards, and is the executive producer, host, and writer of Hindsight Tonight, for which he received an Emmy nomination. He is well known for roles in TV shows including Blue Bloods, Billions, MTV's Revenge Prank, Saturday Night Live, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Average Joe, Girls5eva, and more.