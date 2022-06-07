Los Angeles Clothing Manufacturer Pairs Designers Up With Sustainable Fabric
The polyesters of the world are offset by materials like organic cotton, silk, and hemp. TEG offers invaluable advice for those considering their next clothing line.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Started in 2005 by fashion designer Jennifer Evans, The Evans Group (TEG) commits to sustainable fashion production practices. As such, the clothing manufacturer, based in Downtown Los Angeles, offers knowledgeable advice on which sustainable fabrics are best for different situations.
Which Fabric To Choose?
Just because environmentally-harmful fabric like polyester is immensely popular doesn’t mean there aren’t equally eco-friendly alternatives for custom clothes.
The polyesters of the world, which cause so much harm with fast fashion practices, are offset by materials like organic cotton, silk, and hemp. However, while eco-friendly fabrics are ideal, it’s not always the best option. As such, TEG offers invaluable advice for those considering their next clothing line.
Right out of the gate, TEG states: “...polyester is one of the least sustainable fabrics around,” quickly and succinctly answering the question ‘which is the least sustainable fabric?’
Committed to eco-friendly clothing manufacturing with natural fibers in Los Angeles since its inception nearly 20 years prior, TEG states that, while polyester has undeniable benefits, it has an untenable cost.
“Using plastic and high energy to produce polyester quickly becomes a massive problem for both the fashion industry and the environment. From a new designer’s perspective, the short-term benefits of polyester are apparent: it’s cheap, lightweight, and doesn’t wrinkle…However, those familiar with fast fashion will recognize that polyester apparel often ends up in massive landfills…it’s not biodegradable. In short, avoid fabrics like polyester at all costs.”
When creating bespoke clothing, using something like polyester is against the ethos that The Evans Group defines itself by.
Fabric For Consideration
Polyester aside, other fabric staples will help indie designers outfit their clothing lines.
For example, says TEG, an old reliable choice, linen is a solid choice. With notable durability, breathability, and classic look, linen is at home in the realm of dress design and even bedding.
Another classic example, flannel, usually equipped by rugged outdoorsmen, is a viable option for any clothing line.
“...looking to design something that will keep warm in the winter months? Flannel is a fantastic fabric choice. Once the iconic look for any outdoorsman, flannel is a stylish choice for everyone. Evoking 1990s grunge and that classic outdoorsy look, flannel is a fabric that has numerous benefits (and looks). Flannel is a classic mix of synthetic fibers, wool, and cotton. Flannel used to be either yarn or wool, but the fabric evolved over the years into a stylish, versatile option for any apparel line.”
Of course, spandex makes an appearance on TEG’s list of fabrics. The iconic, stretchy material is perfect for allowing some wiggle room with clothing. Spandex allows for literal and figurative flexibility, whether it’s a trendy pair of skinny jeans or cycling pants.
Designing Clothing With The Evans Group
The clothing design process with TEG has never been more accessible. From the first few meetings with creative experts, indie designers will craft a fashion mood board, brainstorm ideas, and create a fashion tech pack for future use.
After all the creative potential in a design comes out in fashion design sketches, a talented Los Angeles pattern maker takes the helm and measures and fits fabric on mannequins. Included in every step, the clothing designer will determine if their designs are up to their standards and can revise and edit at will.
Designers will acquaint themselves with the local seamstresses, pattern makers, cutters, and other production experts to ensure their clothing line fits their specific creative vision.
A particularly notable sustainable fabric, silk, also makes an appearance. Along with silk being around for centuries, it has some remarkable properties that make it a favorite fabric option, albeit a more expensive one.
“Some benefits of silk are its durability, anti-wrinkle properties, and outright beauty. However, silk is synonymous with luxury clothing brands and can leave new designers with limited resources out in the cold.”
But designers without the resources or capital need not feel left out, especially now that The Evans Group recently launched a fashion mentorship program.
Finding A Mentor With Jennifer Evans
According to the experts at The Evans Group, designing clothing should be an inclusive experience. Developing a personal style shouldn’t only be for big-name designers.
“We want everyone who can design clothing to be able to do so,” says Evans. “We’re proud to guide first-time designers to launch their fashion careers via our new mentorship program.”
The initiative, launched in the spring, aims to help designers with zero experience learn the ins and outs of the fashion industry and clothing design process. With multiple packages, each with its own benefits and perks, the experts in the fashion mentoring program give rookie designers the chance to develop memorable American fashion.
Another fantastic opportunity to create clothing is through TEG’s policy of no minimums in Los Angeles.
TEG essentially levels the playing field for indie designers with no minimum order quantity. Coupled with the intensive, hands-on approach of the fashion mentoring program and the ability to commission under ten pieces in a fashion collection, even the most inexperienced indie designers can make unique couture for whatever purpose.
More About The Evans Group (TEG)
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers to create luxury clothing.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com
