Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,334 in the last 365 days.

Have a Dairy Good Time in Wisconsin During June

Ways to Enjoy National Dairy Month in America’s Dairyland

/EIN News/ -- Flower Bouquets

https://youtu.be/S-P2ftxL8rY 

MADISON, Wis, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrate National Dairy Month this June with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) and explore all the ways dedicated dairy farm families make Wisconsin America’s Dairyland. 

Quality dairy products start with the best milk in the world, produced by Wisconsin’s devoted dairy farmers. As one of the nation’s top producers of dairy and supplier of more than half the country’s specialty cheese, Wisconsin does dairy better than anyone. Dairy products are a natural source of immune-boosting nutrients, like vitamin A, vitamin D and protein that our bodies need, and dairy is the backbone to our state’s economy providing $45.6 Billion in economic activity – Dairy is Good for You and for Wisconsin.

National Dairy Month pays tribute to the steadfast Wisconsin dairy farmers who contribute to their local communities, care for the land and animals, and produce delicious and nutritious dairy products. Dairy farming is a family affair in Wisconsin. In fact, over 95% of all dairy farms are family owned. 

“Farming is a labor of love – a love of the land, cows, family and feeding the world,” said Suzanne Fanning, Senior Vice President of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese. “Wisconsin dairy farms often consist of multiple generations dedicated to producing high-quality milk, providing care for animals and improving the land for future generations.” 

Here are five easy ways to make this June a ‘legen-DAIRY’ start to summer fun:

  1. Experience modern dairy farming and meet local farmers by attending one of Wisconsin’s iconic June Dairy Month farm breakfasts 
  2. Enjoy fresh cheese curds or sample one of over 600 varieties, types and styles of Wisconsin Cheese 
  3. Try a dairy delicious recipe 
  4. Brush up on your dairy knowledge 
  5. Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese® and Proudly Wisconsin Dairy® badges when shopping at your local grocery store

The versatility and nutritional value of dairy products make it easy to participate in this month-long celebration. Dairy is a pure, farm-to-table food with an all-natural ingredient profile that makes smoothies creamier, desserts richer and summer picnics tastier. Visit www.wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month/ for more information on National Dairy Month.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin’s world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at WisconsinDairy.org. 

Media Contact:
Liz Fitzsimmons
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
8418 Excelsior Dr
Madison, WI 53717
608-203-7280
lfitzsimmons@WisconsinDairy.org 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e42a4941-cbde-4a76-acc4-aad8072cb8e9

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d27f970-d485-4e01-bc5f-3a5efb3f0ddf


Primary Logo

Wisconsin Cheese Flower Bouquets

Let's Celebrate National Dairy Month!

You just read:

Have a Dairy Good Time in Wisconsin During June

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.