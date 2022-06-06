Commissioner Godfread recognized for work supporting firefighters

Commissioner Godfread pictured with the NDFA Executive Board

BISMARCK, N.D. – Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread has been recognized by the North Dakota Firefighter’s Association (NDFA) and the North Dakota Fire Chief’s Association for his work supporting the organizations and its members across the state.

During the Association’s annual conference in Casselton on June 3, Commissioner Godfread addressed conference-goers about the work the North Dakota Insurance Department is doing to support firefighters in the state. Commissioner Godfread received a helmet and honorary membership from the NDFA and a plaque from the Chief’s Association.

“It’s truly an honor to support the firefighters in North Dakota,” said Commissioner Godfread. “These are the men and women who sacrifice so much in order to be there in our time of need.”

The Insurance Department issues funds to fire departments and districts in North Dakota through insurance premium taxes. Every insurance company licensed to do business in North Dakota is subject to a premium tax on the gross amount of its annual premiums, membership fees and policy fees.

“Insurance Commissioner Godfread has been one of the most proactive advocates for the ND Fire Service in recent memory. He has faced numerous legislative challenges on our behalf and has never wavered in his support. His advocacy on our behalf has ensured that all fire departments in the state receive the necessary funding to provide critical emergency services to the citizens of North Dakota,” said NDFA Training Director Rob Knuth “This award and Honorary Life Membership to the North Dakota Firefighter’s Association is a token of our appreciation for all he has done.”

“With the help and support of Commissioner Godfread, the simple fact of getting the funding raised in the name of the Fire Service back in whole to the Fire Service has meant that some fire departments have received a large percentage of their yearly budget,” said North Dakota Fire Chief Association President and Carrington Fire Chief Ken Wangen. “For some departments that has meant being able to buy equipment to replace worn out or out of date equipment, to others it may be relief that the next pancake feed will not have to meet a specific dollar amount so all the bills can be paid, to others it means they will have the ability to host training sessions alone or with the help of the North Dakota Firefighter Association.”

The Insurance Department will continue to ensure that all the money collected on behalf of the fire service goes to fire departments and district, through continued appropriation.