Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Series–Fort Worth

June 6, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next in the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series to be held in-person in Fort Worth on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Governor’s Small Business Series connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy," said Governor Abbott. "Already home to 3 million small businesses that employ nearly half of the Texas workforce, our state is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs can aspire, grow, and prosper. I look forward to continue working with small businesses and communities in every region of the state to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed."

The Governor’s Small Business Series-Fort Worth, cohosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Workforce Commission, provides Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Governor’s Small Business Series-Fort Worth

Thursday, June 9, 2022

8 am - 1pm

Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel, 1701 Commerce St, Fort Worth, TX 76102

The $20 registration fee includes breakfast, lunch, and sessions from 8 am to 1 pm.

For more information and to register: business.fwhcc.org/events/details/2022-governor-s-small-business-series-in-fort-worth-5115674

Other dates for the 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series:

Kilgore – June 23

Waco – July 21

Lubbock – August 25

Laredo – September 22

South Padre Island – October 6

Kerrville – October 27

Corsicana – November 10

Bryan-College Station – December 8

The Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal