WOMENEXECS ON BOARDS JOINS THE DCRO INSTITUTE AS AN AFFILIATE PARTNER
Partnership expands the successful efforts of both organizations to bring greater diversity to boards globally.
WomenExecs on Boards is pleased to partner with the DCRO Institute to offer education and accreditation opportunities to our members. ”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce that WomenExecs on Boards, a global association of women who have completed the Harvard Business School, Women on Boards; Succeeding as a Corporate Director and other equivalent corporate governance programs, has joined the DCRO Institute as an Affiliate Partner. The goal of this relationship is to further distinguish WomenExecs on Boards members via DCRO Institute credentials like the Certificate in Risk Governance® and the Qualified Risk Director® designation.
— Rosie Bichard, Co-President of WomenExecs on Boards
The DCRO Institute is a global collaborative of board members and c-level executives that offers a comprehensive library of on-demand courses, study programs, director development tools, networking, and sharing of best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types. Affiliate Partners of the DCRO Institute bring our standard programs, as well as custom programs using our materials, to their clients. They also help the DCRO Institute to identify and disseminate local best practices to its global audience.
“Our partnership with WomenExecs on Boards already includes a highly successful guided study cohort for women executives and board members through our Certificate in Risk Governance® program,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. “This expansion of our partnership will open our full suite of education and board ascendancy programs to their members,” he continued. “Integrating the top board talent available through the WomenExecs on Boards membership allows us to mutually advance the diversity of boards around the world.”
“The DCRO Institute is a diverse, global network of risk experts committed to improving board governance. They offer a number of highly topical courses on risk-related topics. WomenExecs on Boards is pleased to partner with the DCRO to offer education and accreditation opportunities to our members,” said Rosie Bichard, Co-President of WomenExecs on Boards. “Through this partnership, our members will gain the knowledge and expertise necessary to address increasingly challenging corporate boardroom issues,” she continued.
Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute are its flagship course, The Board Members’ Course on Risk®, which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents, and graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®. Holders of the Certificate in Risk Governance® are leading in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Director® professional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and their educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.
The DCRO Institute’s full course library is vast and comprehensive. To learn more about our courses please visit https://courses.dcroi.org or www.dcroi.org to learn more about our suite of programs.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About WomenExecs on Boards – WomenExecs on Boards (WEoB) is a global network of courageous women who are breaking barriers, advancing our knowledge, and supporting our members* on their board journeys. We are committed to assuring that more women reach the boardroom and the C-Suite by showing that women and minorities in leadership positions improve corporate performance.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn