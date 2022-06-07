AutoPacific Survey Finds High Fuel Prices Won't Deter Summer Road Trips
Only 2% of survey respondents say they will cancel their road trip vacation plans due to recent fuel price increases.
Consumers have a threshold, and many are already stretched to the limit with current gas prices, but the desire to travel outweighs the financial concerns for many.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted automotive consulting firm AutoPacific recently investigated the road trip plans of drivers in the U.S., finding that nearly half of respondents (49%) plan to take a road trip/driving vacation within the next six months and another 16% are considering taking one. Collected from 644 respondents in May of 2022, the findings are a part of AutoPacific’s bi-monthly Fuel Price Impact Survey, designed to gauge consumer reactions to fuel prices over time. “People are traveling again,” says AutoPacific president and chief analyst, Ed Kim. “As COVID restrictions continue to wind down throughout the U.S., consumers are ready to get out into the world again and road trips are a great way to ease back into it.”
Current High Fuel Prices Have Little Effect on Road Trip Intentions
At the time that the latest survey was in the field, the national average price at the pump for regular grade gas was $4.60 per gallon according to AAA (https://gasprices.aaa.com), and AutoPacific’s survey respondents reported paying a similar price of $4.58 per gallon. Of those who said they plan to take a road trip, when asked if recent fuel price increases changed their travel plans, only 2% of respondents said they will cancel their plans due to recent fuel price increases and 8% said they will delay their plans until prices decrease. Additionally, 9% said they will driver a shorter distance than originally planned and 7% said they will consider flying instead of driving.
What about an increase of $1.50 per gallon?
Despite their intention to travel, consumers are not only faced with current high fuel prices, but also the expectation that prices will continue to rise. “Due to a variety of factors, fuel prices are expected to continue rising over the summer, which is terrifying for many drivers who are looking forward to getting out and seeing the world again,” says Kim. Still, when asked how a fuel price increase of $1.50 or more per gallon than now would affect their willingness to take road trips/driving vacations, only 16% of respondents said they would not be willing to take road trips. “Consumers have a threshold, and many are already stretched to the limit with current gas prices, but the desire to travel outweighs the financial concerns for many,” says Kim.
About AutoPacific
AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product-consulting firm providing clients with industry intelligence and sales forecasting. The firm, founded in 1986, also conducts extensive proprietary research and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers, and suppliers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California with affiliate offices in Michigan, Wisconsin, and the Carolinas. Additional information can be found at http://www.autopacific.com.
