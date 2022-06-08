14 Reasons Kids Need to Learn the Truth About Drugs

How to reach kids with the truth about drugs? Use proven drug education materials from Foundation for a Drug-Free World, provided free of charge to anyone wishing to join the movement to save kids from addiction. At the end of a drug education presentation to a class in the Czech Republic, kids raced to take their own copies of the youth-friendly Truth About Drugs booklets. Children reach for the youth-friendly Truth About Drugs booklets and gain information they need to decide to live drug-free.

Truth About Drugs booklets make it easy to reach kids with information that can save their lives.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite statistics showing drug use among youths age 14 – 18 has decreased over recent years, overdose deaths in that age group nearly doubled from 2019 to 2020 and have continued to climb. The cause: counterfeit pain and anxiety medications laced with fentanyl or similar synthetic opioids.

14 TRUTH ABOUT DRUGS BOOKLETS HELP KIDS UNDERSTAND WHAT DRUGS ARE AND WHAT THEY DO

So how can 14 Truth About Drugs booklets from Foundation for a Drug-Free World make a difference? Because youth who know the facts about what drugs are and what they do are far more likely to decide to live drug-free, reducing their risk of exposure to pirate meds.

At an "alternative school" (a school for students kicked out of regular school and in trouble with the law), a school resource officer (a police officer working inside the school) was making 6 to 7 drug arrests at the school each month.

Then he received a Truth About Drugs Education Kit from Foundation for a Drug-Free World and began delivering the lessons. He continued until all students completed the entire curriculum.

The result? Drug arrests went down to zero.

And it wasn’t just because they were not getting caught: all students at this school were required to receive drug tests.

The School Resource Officer was rave about the Truth About Drugs curriculum that literally eliminated drug use at his school.

At another school, this one in New York, a health teacher said, “the students were blown away with the stories that addicts shared in the booklets. It gave them a good picture of the actual consequences of drug use. … I am amazed that there is such a program out there that is free and so informative. It’s all there.”

“It gave my kids real information and they were surprised what they didn’t know as they read them,” said a teacher from South Carolina. “My students thought they knew all about drugs, but…they were surprised to learn that just one use could ruin the rest of your life.”

And it’s not just an American problem. In the town of Křtiny in southeastern Czech Republic, Foundation for Drug-Free World volunteers delivered lectures in a local school. The students were eager to have their own copies of the booklets and were surprised to find out how much they didn’t know about drugs and alcohol. Teachers there were just as enthusiastic about the workshop volunteers gave them on how to use the Truth About Drugs materials. It was clear to the teachers how much the program could help them deal with problems they encounter with their teenage pupils.

Truth About Drugs booklets, videos, posters, lesson plans and activities are designed to engage young people. The youth-friendly booklets are particularly popular. Kids are curious about drugs and these booklets replace false pro-drug propaganda on the most commonly abused drugs with the facts.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a volunteer-based organization with a network of 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge to drug educators worldwide.

