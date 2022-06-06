Two archives pertaining to Civil War generals (one Union, one Confederacy) will lead University Archives June 22 auction

One of two extensive, historically significant archives containing all of Ezra J. Warner’s Civil War generals (this one for the Union, est. $175,000-$200,000, the other for the Confederacy, est. $300,000-$350,000).

Typed letter signed by Albert Einstein concerning God and science and pertaining to one of his most famous quotes, “Subtle is the Lord, but not malicious” (est. $60,000-$70,000).

Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to the timeless classic The Times They Are A-Changin’, penned on one page in 2013 on “The Dorchester” stationery from London (est. $50,000-$60,000).

Biblical verses handwritten by the renowned Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh (1853-1890), in English and Dutch, over 220 words, once owned by Maurice Sendak (est. $35,000-$40,000).