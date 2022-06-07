Summer Fun at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

L. Ron Hubbard Way was transformed into a summer festival. Neighbors and friends of all ages enjoyed the day. Youngsters barreled down the inflatable slide and into the water, and the younger set splashed in the wading pool set up on L. Ron Hubbard Way. Kids competed to win the donut-eating contest. Mid-afternoon was a Memorial Day parade to honor those fallen in battle. A special medal was awarded to Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard for his service to mankind.

Summer began early this year. The Church of Scientology Los Angeles launched it with a kid-friendly water park, family fun festival and remembrance ceremony.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone wishing to find L. Ron Hubbard Way last weekend needed only to follow the laughter and shouts of the children as they scrambled up and came plummeting down the inflatable water slide or splashed in the wading pool. It all happened at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and L. Ron Hubbard Way, with scores of young Angelinos celebrating the unofficial start of the summer.

There was cotton candy, watermelon, and a donut-eating contest. Live music filled the streets. And the arts and crafts booth, balloon sculptures and face-painting artists were in high demand.

Then mid-afternoon, a drum roll signaled the start of a Memorial Day parade and ceremony honoring those fallen in service to America. The program culminated with the presentation of a special award to Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, an officer in World War II, for his service to mankind.

