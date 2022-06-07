Summer Fun at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

Summer began early this year. The Church of Scientology Los Angeles launched it with a kid-friendly water park, family fun festival and remembrance ceremony.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone wishing to find L. Ron Hubbard Way last weekend needed only to follow the laughter and shouts of the children as they scrambled up and came plummeting down the inflatable water slide or splashed in the wading pool. It all happened at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and L. Ron Hubbard Way, with scores of young Angelinos celebrating the unofficial start of the summer.

There was cotton candy, watermelon, and a donut-eating contest. Live music filled the streets. And the arts and crafts booth, balloon sculptures and face-painting artists were in high demand.

Then mid-afternoon, a drum roll signaled the start of a Memorial Day parade and ceremony honoring those fallen in service to America. The program culminated with the presentation of a special award to Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, an officer in World War II, for his service to mankind.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

An episode of "Inside Scientology" featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the network in 2018. The network is available at DIRECTV channel 320 and can be streamed at www.Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

