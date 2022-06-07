NAFEMS World Congress 2023 to be Held in Tampa, Florida
NWC23 will be the Premier Independent International Conference For Engineering Simulation & Analysis.
We have such a diverse, vibrant community, and are very much looking forward to meeting them all again in person.”HAMILTON, UK, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAFEMS, the International Association for the Engineering Modelling, Analysis & Simulation Community, has announced Tampa, Florida, USA, as the host city for its 19th World Congress, being held from the 15th to the 18th of May 2023. Bringing together the global simulation community once again, this marks a very welcome in-person return of the event after the 2021 Congress had to be held online.“We’re delighted to be back in the USA for the NAFEMS World Congress 2023 (NWC23)”, commented NAFEMS CEO Tim Morris. “This will be the second time that our Congress has been held in Florida, and we can’t wait to get back to an in-person experience in “The Sunshine State”’.
Covering every aspect of analysis and simulation, from traditional methods such as FEA and CFD, through to emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Generative Design and Additive Manufacturing, NWC23 promises to have something for everyone in the industry. “I can’t wait to bring the Congress “back to life” next year!”, said Roger Oswald, NAFEMS Congress Manager. “We have such a diverse, vibrant community, and are very much looking forward to meeting them all again in person. Discussing next steps in the technology with colleagues, and finding common ground across industries, technologies, and continents is an experience like no other, and to be doing it all in a fantastic city like Tampa is sure to make for a truly amazing event."
For over thirty-five years, the NAFEMS World Congress has been at the pinnacle of the development of all forms of engineering analysis, simulation, and computer modelling. Bringing together analysts, engineers, industry experts, academics, and thought leaders, the event has become a vehicle for major product launches, multi-million dollar acquisitions, and new technology innovations. “Many conferences claim to be unmissable, but it’s safe to say that every major player in the simulation industry regularly takes part in our World Congress”, added David Quinn, Chief Marketing Officer at NAFEMS. “It’s the one event where everyone is on an even footing, from international software companies to two-person consultancy start-ups. Every paper we publish goes through the same, rigorous peer-review process, and every single presenter, attendee, and exhibitor is equally important to our community”.
A call-for-papers for the Congress will open in the coming weeks, and full details of all the opportunities you will have to get involved will be available at nwc23.org where you can also find out more about previous Congresses.
NAFEMS World Congress 2023. Bigger. Better. Bolder.