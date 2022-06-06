Schulte Roofing Nominated Best Roofing Company nominee by Best of Brazos
The award-winning company is seeking to bring home its 12th win for the best roofing company of 2022.
It happened again! Thank you all once again for the opportunity to hold our title as Best in the Brazos Valley!”COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning roofing company Schulte Roofing announced this week that it has been nominated as the best roofing company by Brazos Life Magazine for 2022 Best of Brazos Valley. These awards recognize and appreciate local businesses for their high quality of work and expertise in the Brazos Valley area.
According to Best of Brazos, in order to be eligible for an award, businesses require a nomination by community members and must fall into one of the many eligible categories. Winners of the awards are then highlighted in Brazos Life Magazine’s publication, which is then circulated to homeowners around the community.
Schulte Roofing is nominated in the roofing category, which highlights multiple businesses that provide commercial and residential services to the community. Their nomination is thanks to over 25 years of experience in providing excellent roofing services with a highly skilled team behind them. If Schulte Roofing wins again in this category, this would mark their 12th win for the annual event, securing them the title of the most awarded company in the roofing category.
They are among 10 other nominees battling it out for the title of Best of Brazos.
“It happened again! Thank you all once again for the opportunity to hold our title as Best in the Brazos Valley,” said Josh Schulte, president of Schulte Roofing. “We have more competition than we’ve ever had from roofers here today and gone tomorrow. But we have remained loyal to serving the Brazos Valley for generations and will carry on that tradition for generations to come. Please vote for us as Best Roofing Service in the Brazos Valley again this year."
The Texas-centered roofing company has made a name for itself as one of the nation’s leading roofing companies. Along with being voted the best roofing company 11 times in the past, Schulte Roofing also earned numerous awards and recognition including a Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics, Reader’s Choice Award from The Eagle, an A+ accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and in the Top 100 Roofing Company in the United States.
With its long list of accomplishments, Schulte Roofing is expected to come out as the clear winner of this year’s Best of Brazos Valley.
Voting was made available to the public starting on June 1st and ending on July 5th. You can vote for Schulte Roofing online or via the phone.
To vote online, visit brazoslife.com or text SCHULT at 979-695-9595.
About Schulte Roofing:
An award-winning roofing company delivering both residential and commercial roofing services to the Texas area. Its mission is to provide excellence in service through skilled craftsmanship, thousands of material options, and topped by the industry’s best warranties.
About BOBV:
Best of the Brazos Valley magazine’s purpose is simple—to recognize the BEST businesses across our great community. This magazine serves as the essential guide for the Best businesses of Brazos Valley for long-time residents and newcomers alike.
