Three Indiana Grown members awarded Small Business Awards

INDIANA (May 10, 2022) — Three Indiana Grown members were recently awarded Small Business of the Year awards from the Indiana Small Business Development Center and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation during Small Business Week. Awardees are Beneker Family Farms, Diamond K. Sweets & More and Sea Salt & Cinnamon.

“Small businesses are critical contributors of our thriving economy and our state, and we are extremely proud of these hard working entrepreneurs,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture. “Each of these awarded Indiana Grown members represents dozens of other small businesses that are supported and loved by their local community and Hoosier customers who value shopping and eating local. Congratulations to each of these members!”

Beneker Family Farms was named the 2022 Rural Small Business of the Year. Based in Brookville, Beneker Family Farms is owned and operated by Allen and Jayme Beneker and their family and focuses on pasture raised and grain finished beef. Founded in 1884, their innovative business model features meat products shipped directly to customers through subscription boxes and family meal boxes. Customers can ship the products to their door with the option of upgrading to a biodegradable cooler, made from yellow corn. Products can also be ordered online and picked up at the farm. Beneker Family Farms has been an Indiana Grown member since 2016.

Diamond K Sweets & More LLC was awarded the 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year. Founded by mother and daughter Kristi and Kelsie Risk, Diamond K. Sweets opened its store front in 2015. Located in Spencer, the company offers gourmet Belgian chocolate and candy products. Best known for its Fudge O’Bits, Diamond K. Sweets was featured on the shopping network QVC in 2020. It joined the Indiana Grown member list in 2016 and products are sold in the storefront, online, at the Indiana Grown State Fair Store and through order subscription boxes to keep the sweets coming year-round!

Sea Salt & Cinnamon was named the 2022 Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year. Amanda Reninger founded Sea Salt & Cinnamon in 2014 and became the first vegan food company in Muncie. The company produces 100% vegan fresh baked goods and offers gluten free options. Sea Salt & Cinnamon has been an Indiana Grown member since 2017. Find its products at the store front, online and located in various retail outlets in Muncie, Indianapolis, and Fort Wayne.

“It was an honor to be able to celebrate and visit some of these award winners last week,” said Bruce Kettler, ISDA Director. “They are a fantastic representation of our Indiana Grown program, and we are so thankful to have them as Indiana Grown members. Indiana is lucky to have great examples of innovative entrepreneurs for younger generations to aspire to be.”

