State Soil Conservation Board meeting - 5.17.22

INDIANAPOLIS (May 11, 2022) — The State Soil Conservation Board (SSCB) will meet on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET at the Indiana Soybean Alliance Building (8425 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240). To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below.

Indiana State Department of Agriculture invitation to join this Microsoft Teams meeting:

To join the meeting online click here

To call in: 1-317-552-1674

Meeting number (access code): 288 659 106#

The SSCB administers the Clean Water Indiana Fund, which is a water quality-related erosion and sediment reduction program. The SSCB also provides guidance and support to Indiana’s soil and water conservation district leaders as they assist local leadership in the protection of the state’s soil and water resources.

*Due to technical difficulties there was a delay in posting this meeting notice.