Global Life Science Consumables Market - Forecasts to 2027

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Life Science Consumables Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2027.



The rising popularity of personalized therapies, declining sequencing prices, and improved genomic data management algorithm and solutions are some of the key factors that are driving the market revenue.





Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the cell biology segment is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment in the 2021 life science consumables market

Based on the technology outlook, the PCR & qPCR segment is estimated to dominate the 2021 global market in terms of revenue generation

Among the end-users, government and academic research institutes are estimated to capture the maximum revenue share in the 2021 market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) market is estimated to account for a major revenue share in the global life science consumables market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is expected to serve as the fastest revenue-generating market during the forecast period

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, LONZA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Takara Bio Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, and Danaher Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the life science consumables market





Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

PCR & qPCR

Sequencing Technology

Flow Cytometry

Microarray

Mass Spectrometry

Chromatography

Other Technologies



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Proteomics

Genomics

Cell Biology

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Government and Academic Research Institutes

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC



Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA









