Submit Release
News Search

There were 487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,071 in the last 365 days.

Global Life Science Consumables Market - Forecasts to 2027

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, LONZA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Takara Bio Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, and Danaher Corporation among others, are some of the key players operating in the life science consumables market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Life Science Consumables Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2027.

The rising popularity of personalized therapies, declining sequencing prices, and improved genomic data management algorithm and solutions are some of the key factors that are driving the market revenue.


Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 112 Figures spread through 187 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Life Science Consumables Market - Forecast to 2027’’


Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the cell biology segment is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment in the 2021 life science consumables market
  • Based on the technology outlook, the PCR & qPCR segment is estimated to dominate the 2021 global market in terms of revenue generation
  • Among the end-users, government and academic research institutes are estimated to capture the maximum revenue share in the 2021 market
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) market is estimated to account for a major revenue share in the global life science consumables market from 2022 to 2027
  • The Asia Pacific region is expected to serve as the fastest revenue-generating market during the forecast period
  • Thermofisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, LONZA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Takara Bio Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, and Danaher Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the life science consumables market


Request a Sample Copy of the report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/life-science-consumables-market-3829


Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • PCR & qPCR
  • Sequencing Technology
  • Flow Cytometry
  • Microarray
  • Mass Spectrometry
  • Chromatography
  • Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Proteomics 
  • Genomics
  • Cell Biology
  • Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company
  • Government and Academic Research Institutes
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA



Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Life Science Consumables Market - Forecasts to 2027

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.