Marquel Russell’s Client Attraction University Cracks the Expert Industry Code Boasting $1 Billion in Client Revenue

Client Attraction University

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The revolutionary Client Attraction University surpasses industry goals with $1 billion in client revenue. Visionary Marquel Russell calls this billion-dollar milestone a pivotal moment in their company. The self-taught online marketing genius is upending the coaching game with a time-tested technology that drives real clients to businesses. The results-based education clears up the social media, internet advertising confusion. The system brings an obvious strategy and step-by-step process to not only fill a sales pipeline, but to convert spectators and internet onlookers to becoming solid clients. Marquel, his business partner Aundrae Gaskin, and their world class team teaches their students to think big and to put their dreams into actionable steps.

Marquel Russell’s sought-after teaching is the premier program for automated client growth. The Atlanta Georgia native is doing the Peach State proud by “helping coaches, consultants and experts attract clients on autopilot and scale their business, while working 50% Less!” Who wouldn’t want that?

After years of trial and error, Marquel perfected the Client Attraction University system to share his secrets with eager coaches, consultants, and entrepreneurs who want to turn their side hustle into a profitable business. Through his proprietary Automated Client Attraction system, Marquel has helped thousands of businesspeople move from mere speculators to industry influencers in a short period. Marquel’s vetted team has generated billions of ad impressions for thousands of satisfied clients.

In the spirit of the Big Quit that is sweeping the nation, many attendees of the Client Attraction University are handing in their pink slips. Students like Marques Y. raves, “Since working with Marquel, I’ve been able to quit my 6-figure job in corporate America, and now I am able to do what I love full time, while still providing for my family!”

As the author of “Lead Generating Secrets: Facebook Advertising Secrets for Serious Entrepreneurs,” Marquel is leveling the playing field for burgeoning businesses. Marquel cracked the code to automated client attraction, and through his program, thousands of satisfied clients are saving countless hours at the keyboard trying to demystify mind bending algorithms. Satisfied clients like Jasmine, a former educator, could quadruple her monthly income, while spending more time with family.

Marquel’s mission is to help coaches, consultants and experts soar to the stratosphere, rather than waste time and money searching for coins in the cushions. His lauded techniques in the Client Attraction University are the hacks expert business owners need today.

For more information, go to PaidAdPlaybook.com or contact Bianca Pearson wecare@clientattractionuniversity.com for booking

Marquel Rusell