Sports Medicine Market Size Expected to Reach USD 8.05 Billion by 2027 as the Adoption of advanced technology

Market Size – USD 5.19 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%

Favorable government initiatives, large scale collaborations for technical advancements are key factors contributing to the growth of the Sports Medicine Market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sports Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 8.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Sports medicine is generally taken to prevent injuries and also for the cure, recovery, and restoration of injuries in athletes during sports/games. Products are used for athletes to improve the condition during injuries and to prevent future progress of injuries.

The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sports medicine market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional sports medicine market.

The report on the Global sports medicine market. studies the sports medicine market. to offer accurate revenue estimations. The sports medicine market. is poised to achieve a valuation of USD XX billion by 2027, from its valuation of USD XX billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of XX%. The report also sheds light on the various factors affecting the growth of the market.

The global sports medicine market. report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the sports medicine market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the sports medicine market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The body support and recovery product segment are expected to grow significantly due to the requirement of products such as braces, physiotherapy equipment, and support required for reconstruction. The demand for the product is growing due to the increase in the number of surgeries.

The knee injuries segment growth is attributed to the increase in the number of injuries in the major sports. The segment held the largest market share in the application segment.

An increase in the incidence of cardiac arrest and heart issues is increasing the demand for cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices. These devices are used to monitor myocardial infarction, arrhythmia, and QT-interval monitoring.

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the market is expected to remain the highest growing segment during 2020-2027, at a CAGR 5.9% owing to increased initiatives taken for physical fitness by individual and funding provided by the government organizations.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Sports Medicine Market on the basis of products, applications, body monitoring, and evaluation devices, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Body Reconstruction Products

Fracture and Ligament Repair Products

Assays Arthroscopy Devices

Implants

Prosthetic Devices

Orthobiologics

Body Support and Recovery Products

Braces and Supports

Compression Clothing

Physiotherapy Equipment

Thermal Therapy

Electrostimulation

Other Therapies

Ultrasound Therapy

Laser Therapy

Accessories

Tapes

Disinfectants

Wraps

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

Others

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices

Beverages Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices

Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Key participants include Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Breg Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Mueller Sports, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Medtronic, RTI Surgical, Performance Health International Limited, KARL STORZ, and Bauerfeind AG, among others.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

