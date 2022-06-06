Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,967 in the last 365 days.

De Lima thanks Poe for speaking up on injustice vs her

PHILIPPINES, June 6 - Press Release
June 3, 2022

De Lima thanks Poe for speaking up on injustice vs her

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima thanked Sen. Grace Poe for expressing solidarity with her by raising awareness about her continued unjust detention.

De Lima, the most prominent political prisoner under the Duterte regime, said she was "deeply touched" by Poe's kind words for her during the latter's farewell speech for the outgoing Senators of the 18th Congress last May 31. "Thank you [Sen. Grace Poe] for openly recognizing the injustice that has befallen me," De Lima said in a handwritten letter to Poe.

In her speech, Poe gave tribute to eight outgoing Senators, including De Lima, saying, "All of the eight, every one of them, will leave a void in this chamber as big as the one in my heart.

"I will also miss the company and counsel of those I have shared the trenches with for the past decade or so. Wow it's been more than that na pala.

"Beginning with the lady behind bars, but who keeps on fighting the good fight," Poe said, referring to De Lima.

"Senator Leila is unbroken, but her incarceration is proof that our justice system is broken," Poe added.

The lady Senator from Bicol said she will miss the Senate but ensure that she will continue working for her advocacies even as a private citizen.

"Indeed, departures always leave an irreplaceable void. I will miss the Senate and will always remain amazed by the magnitude of our duty and grateful for the opportunity to have served, albeit under a less than ideal environment given my situation.

"But this is not goodbye, Sen. Grace. Tuloy ang laban natin para sa katotohanan at hustisya. I look forward to continue working with you on our shared causes," she said.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, De Lima authored and sponsored four landmark bills successfully passed into law, to wit: the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Institutionalization Act, Magna Carta of the Poor Act, National Commission of Senior Citizens Act, and the Community Based Monitoring System Act.

Since 2016, De Lima has authored/co-authored nearly 700 bills and resolutions combined. Of this, over 600 were filed while in detention.

You just read:

De Lima thanks Poe for speaking up on injustice vs her

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.