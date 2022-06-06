PHILIPPINES, June 6 - Press Release

June 5, 2022 IMEE: DON'T DELAY JOBS FOR NEW TEACHERS Senator Imee Marcos has proposed that special exams be held for Education graduates barred from taking the licensure exams for teachers this June and in September. Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs, said that job creation and income relief were being delayed by the decision of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) to hold the exams only for degree holders in 2020 or earlier. "Our call for an online version of the LEPT (Licensure Examinations for Professional Teachers) more than a year ago fell on deaf ears, so this is the sad result," Marcos said. "The PRC and Civil Service Commission should now work double-time to hold special exams for 2021 and 2022 graduates, instead of letting them wait until March 2023. An online version of the LEPT should also be done as soon as possible," she added. Marcos pointed out that the Career Executive Service Board and other professional regulatory boards have already been able to hold online exams, which could serve as templates for the LEPT. Health safety restrictions last year forced the LEPT to be held in smaller batches, but Marcos said special exams are doable now that the pandemic has eased. The senator warned that the backlog of examinees could worsen if special exams are not held this year and an online version of the LEPT is not ready for the graduates of 2023. (Tagalog version) IMEE: TRABAHO PARA SA MGA BAGONG GURO, 'WAG ANTALAHIN Inihirit ni Senador Imee Marcos na bigyan ng mga special exam ang mga nakapagtapos ng kursong edukasyon na hinarang na makakuha ng licensure exam ngayong Hunyo at sa Setyembre. Ayon kay Marcos, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Economic Affairs na inaantala lang ang nililikhang trabaho at pagkakakitaan ng mga aspiranteng maging guro sa desisyon ng Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) na tanging ang mga degree holder lang noong 2020 o mas unang nakapagtapos bago ang 2020 ang pakukunin nila ng eksaminasyon. "Hindi pinakinggan ang ating panawagan para sa isang 'online version' ng LEPT (Licensure Examinations for Professional Teachers) lampas isang taon na ang nakararaan, na nagbunga nitong nakalulungkot na resulta," ani Marcos. "Ngayon kailangang bilisan o agaran nang pakuhanin ng special exam ng PRC at Civil Service Commission ang mga nagsipagtapos noong 2021 at ngayong 2022, kaysa ihintay pa ito sa March 2023. Dapat ring maisagawa na ang online version ng LEPT sa madaling panahon," giit ni Marcos. Tinukoy at inihalimbawa ni Marcos ang Career Executive Service Board at iba pang mga professional regulatory board na nagsasagawa na ng mga online exam na pwedeng gawing 'template' o gayahin ng LEPT. Matatandaan na noong nakaraang taon, napilitang idaos ang LEPT sa malililiit na batch o grupo, pero sinabi ni Marcos na pwede o ubra na ngayon ang mga special exam sa harap ng lumuluwag nang mga restriksyon sa pandemya. Babala ni Marcos, mas lalala lang ang mga backlog ng mga examinees kung hindi maisasagawa ang mga special exam sa taong ito at kung hindi pa nakakasa ang mga online na bersyon ng LEPT para sa mga magsisipagtapos sa 2023.