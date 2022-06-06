Artificial Organs Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2027 - Focus on Artificial Heart, Artificial Kidney etc

Emergen Research Logo

Growing incidences of organ failure is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Artificial Organs Market Size – USD 18.49 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Growing geriatric population” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial organs market is expected to reach USD 32.62 Billion by 2027. The market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to growing incidences of organ failure, especially kidney, liver, heart, lungs, and pancreas, among others. The primary benefits of artificial organs are that they provide an opportunity for mass production, along with reducing the chances of rejection by the human body.

The Global Artificial Organs Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Artificial Organs industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Artificial Organs market along with crucial statistical data about the Artificial Organs market. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The report also studies the key companies of the Artificial Organs market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyses the key companies operating in the industry:

Zimmer Biomet, Ekso Bionics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abiomed Inc., Heartware International Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Berlin Heart GmbH, Medtronic, Nipro Corporation, and Baxter International, among others.

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Artificial Organs market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By organ type, an artificial heart is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.7% in the forecast period. These have numerous prospective benefits, comprising the ability to support patients suffering from biventricular failure; without a pocket, thereby reducing infection risk; and the possibility for treating patients suffering from systemic diseases (for example, malignancy and amyloidosis), who not considered appropriate for transplantation.

By usage, extracorporeal artificial organs are likely to grow at a significant rate in the period 2020-2027. These offer mass-transfer surgery to sustain impaired or failing organs encompassing kidney substitute, cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), peritoneal dialysis, apheresis therapy, plasma separation, and lung substitute and assist.

By material type, plastics are likely to witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period. The mechanical features of metal biomaterials such as steel are exceptional but do not possess good surface biocompatibility. This drawback of metals can be overcome by the use of biocompatible materials such as plastics, which are also available at a lower cost, thus boosting the demand for plastics in the market

The report further divides the Artificial Organs market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Artificial Organs market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial organs market on the basis of organ type, technology, material type, and region:

Organ Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial Kidney

Artificial Liver

Artificial Heart

Artificial Lungs

Artificial Pancreas

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Implantable

Extracorporeal

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicon

Plastic

Steel

Others

The study segments the Artificial Organs industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

