RISK-ACADEMY JOINS THE DCRO INSTITUTE AS AN AFFILIATE PARTNER
GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce that RISK-ACADEMY, the organizers of the hugely successful RISK AWARENESS WEEK series, has joined the DCRO Institute as an Affiliate Partner.
— Alex Sidorenko, CEO of RISK-ACADEMY
The DCRO Institute is a global collaborative of board members and c-level executives that offers a comprehensive library of on-demand courses, study programs, director development tools, networking, and sharing of best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types. Affiliate Partners of the DCRO Institute bring our standard programs, as well as custom programs using our materials, to their clients. They also help the DCRO Institute to identify and disseminate local best practices to its global audience.
This relationship will bring the global risk leadership network that Alex Sidorenko has created to DCRO Institute educational programs and credentials like the Certificate in Risk Governance® and the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We have been happy to contribute to RISK AWARENESS WEEK and look forward to advancing the profession together.
“Alex Sidorenko was named Risk Manager of the Year in 2021 by the European Risk Management Awards program, only the most recent of his many accolades,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. “He challenges the status quo and brings innovation to the risk profession. Such innovation is necessary for all industries to thrive and is highly consistent with our approach to risk governance,” he continued.
“It is my great pleasure to support the DCRO, an Institute that offers high-quality risk and governance educational and certification programs,” said Alex Sidorenko, CEO of RISK-ACADEMY. “I share the DCRO Institute's vision for risk management as a decision-making tool and a powerful source of risk-based resource allocation.”
Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute are its flagship course, The Board Members’ Course on Risk®, which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents, and graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®. Holders of the Certificate in Risk Governance® are leading in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Director® professional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and their educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.
The DCRO Institute’s full course library is vast and comprehensive. To learn more about our courses please visit https://courses.dcroi.org or www.dcroi.org to learn more about our suite of programs.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About the RISK-ACADEMY – The RISK-ACADEMY runs a popular YouTube channel and blog. Every October RISK-ACADEMY hosts one of the largest online risk management conferences RISK AWARENESS WEEK. More than 5000 participants from 121 counties take part in RAW conferences. Visit riskacademy.blog to learn more.
