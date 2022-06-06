Infusion Therapy Market is Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 7.2% by 2027

The report presents high-quality data on the global Infusion Therapy market such as segment-wise data, region-wise data, and qualitative data analysis.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global Infusion Therapy market is expected to grow from USD 23.62 billion in 2019 to USD 41.20 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America has the highest growth in this market because of high rate of chronic or serious diseases like cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Europe being the second largest. The growth of infusion therapy market in Europe & North America is due to the increased investment by pharmaceutical companies and technological advancement. Asia Pacific region is the emerging market for infusion therapy because of rise in demand for low cost therapy.

The key players in this market are BioScrip, Inc., CareCentrix, Inc., Medical Services of America, Inc., Allina Health, ContinuumRx, Coram LLC, Cleveland Clinic, ICU Medical inc., OptionCare Enterprises.

These players are improving their market presence by collaborating and launching some new products. ICU medical acquired all the Pfizer’s infusion therapy and to deliver best in class, affordable and home- based care to patients, Shift labs introduced its DripAssist infusion rate.

The type segment includes, Infusion pump, intravenous set, cannulas, needleless catheter. Needless catheter will have the highest CARG in the coming years. As these offers safety. The application segment includes, Diabetes, HIV, post-transplant, therapies, haemophilia, chemotherapy, hydration therapy, pain management, total parenteral nutrition, inotropic therapy, others. Chemotherapy segment is projected to have fastest growth over the coming years due to the various initiatives taken to improve treatment facilities for cancer. The end use segment includes, home care, ambulatory surgical centres, hospitals, special clinics, others. Home care has the highest share in the end-user segment because of the individuals requiring long-term therapy. Home therapy is proven the most effective and safe alternative.

The key drives of this market are initiatives providers of health care services to support market growth and rising number of patients with serious disease like cancer or diabetes. The high cost of this therapy in cardiovascular and chemotherapeutic drug can hinder the growth of this market.

About the report:

The global Infusion Therapy market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million/Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

