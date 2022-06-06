Top DevOps Companies in World | (IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle , CA Technologies)

Devops Companies

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DevOps is a set of practices that brings together software development and IT operations. Its goal is to provide high-quality software delivery continually. A DevOps approach is one of the numerous techniques that promote better communication and collaboration between teams in an organization. It is widely employed across the IT and telecom, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and government sectors.

The global DevOps market reached a value of US$ 7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.6% during 2022-2027.

The rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and the extensive usage of DevOps in application development, along with the widespread adoption of the product among SMEs, are offering lucrative opportunities for the key market players. The prominent players are also adopting innovative business strategies to expand their market presence and strengthen their position in the industry. Apart from this, they are adopting software development automation technologies, including Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) practices, to capture the market. Furthermore, the increasing usage of automation tools by large enterprises to reduce manual IT Services Management (ITSM) is creating new opportunities for prominent players across the globe.

Some of the Top Players in the DevOps Market:

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• CA Technologies

• Google

• Cisco Systems

• Amazon Web Services

• Cigniti Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• EMC Corporation

• VersionOne

• Micro Focus

• Puppet

• Red Hat

• GitLab

• Chef Software

• Docker Inc.

• Atlassian

