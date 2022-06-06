Pharmacovigilance Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 12.48 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research Study

Emergen Research Logo

Pharmacovigilance Market Increasing incidence of drug toxicity and ADR (adverse drug reactions) are stimulating the market demand.

Pharmacovigilance Market Size – USD 4,820.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.5%, Market Trends –Rise in the development and consumption rate of drugs” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 6, 2022

The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to be worth USD 12.48 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for pharmacovigilance is experiencing rapid growth attributed to a rise in application for spontaneous reporting, electronic health record (HER) mining, cohort event monitoring, and intensified adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting, among others. The pharmacovigilance primarily emphasizes on on ADR (adverse drug reactions) and cases of drug toxicity. According to the statistic released by WHO, about 5.0% of hospitalized patients in the developed nations are admitted into the hospital due to adverse drug reactions, and 6.0% to 10% of in-patients are anticipated to observe a severe adverse reaction for the duration of hospitalization.

The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Pharmacovigilance Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Pharmacovigilance Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Pharmacovigilance Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2019, UCB and Accenture made an announcement about signing of a partnership agreement to build a safety solution on INTIENT™ pharmacovigilance, by Accenture, to accelerate patient safety case reports’ processing. The agreement is intended to help UCB in discovering the influence of existing treatments on patient’s safety and therefore managing the novel drugs’ risk in a better way.

Spontaneous reporting is a crucial type in pharmacovigilance by providing information from real clinical settings in the course of a drug’s life. Physicians and many other healthcare specialists contribute immensely to improving public health by supposed adverse drug reactions’ reporting.

Several firms support in-house reporting management to healthcare authorities, as in-house reporting is possibly the major contact entity for any kind of in and out deliberation.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key players in market include: ArisGlobal, Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, IQVIA, BoClinica Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Linical Accelovance, and ITClinical, among others.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Pharmacovigilance Market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global pharmacovigilance on the basis of type, service provider, clinical trial phase, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

Electronic Health Record (HER) Mining

Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

In-House

Contract Outsourcing

Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pre-Clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Research Organizations

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Pharmacovigilance Market Expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Pharmacovigilance Market?

What is the anticipated market valuation of Pharmacovigilance Market industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Pharmacovigilance Market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Pharmacovigilance Market industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

Pharmacovigilance Market Size Worth USD 12.48 Billion by 2027