Blood Collection Market Growth Worth USD 7.58 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Blood Collection Market Trend – Technological advancements in blood sampling methods

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blood Collection Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Blood Collection market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Blood Collection market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Blood Collection market.

blood collection market size is expected to reach USD 7.58 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is significantly driven by major prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic disorders, advent of liquid biopsy tests, and increasing demand for blood components. Blood collection is very crucial for specific diagnostic tests to determine effective treatment procedures. Blood samples can be collected from fingertip, arm, ear, and other parts based on the analysis to be produced.

The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Blood Collection industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Blood Collection industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

Major blood collection methods are arterial sampling, fingerstick sampling, and venipuncture sampling. Fingerstick sampling involves collection of a very small amount of blood from the tip of a finger. This method is used for determining blood sugar level, hemoglobin level, iron deficiency, cholesterol level, find blood type, and others. Rapid technological advancements and application of automation technology in blood collection processes have resulted in attaining more accurate data within a short period of time. Hospital and nursing home segment accounted for majority revenue share in the global market in 2020.

Acquisitions Commenced by Significant Companies to Encourage Market Growth

The dominating players in the market frequently choose effective tactics to thrust their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of the product with confronting least conceivable complications. One such resourceful strategy is purchasing competitive companies and further fortifying a profit for both the companies.

Number of Companies Covered: Becton, Dickinson and Company, Haematonics, Terumo BCT, Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols, Nipro Medical Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, SARSTEDT AG & Co., Macopharma, and Smiths Medical.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Blood Collection market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Blood Collection market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood collection market based on product, method, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Needles

Tubes

Blood Bags

Monitors

Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automated

Manual

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Therapeutic

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital and Nursing Home

Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks

Others

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Blood Collection business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

