Air Purifier Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast till 2027

Market Trends – Increasing disposable income with growth in spending on home appliances.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Air Purifier Market is projected to reach USD 18.15 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research.

The usage of air cleaners is growing across countries, significantly wherever pollution levels are extraordinarily high. Factors like the rise in industrial activities, rise in urbanization, increase in pollution because of high emission from factories, and social unit activities act as the key market drivers. APAC, Europe, and North America happen to be the major regions with a high demand for air filters.

On the availability facet, since the imprisonment commenced globally, the air apparatus business was severely hampered. Retail and on-line sales came to a standstill because of the disruption on multiple fronts like logistics, on-line channels, and value chain. Getting used just for the delivery of essential things has caused a halt in residential sales, which made air equipment development corporations counting on business end-users to make demand throughout the amount.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Air Purifier market along with crucial statistical data about the Air Purifier market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key participants include Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, Inc., IQAir North America, Panasonic Corporation, Aerus LLC, Whirlpool Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Highlights from the Report

Once lockdown restrictions due to covid-19 are eased, international air apparatus corporations is likely to consume existing inventory to address the hampered production and international trade, inspite of providing chain disruptions. Recovery within the residential sector is anticipated to be slow because of discretionary shopper payment and low pollution levels.

Over the years and still now, air purifiers are thought of a luxury or manner artifact instead of a necessity by the plenty. a brief shift targeted towards business and institutional end-users, significantly hospitals, offices, and government buildings, is anticipated to assist recover the air apparatus business.

HEPA emerged because the largest technology section in 2019 with a market share of 45.1%, due to improved potency of the technology once it involves dust mites, pollens, trappings dirt and different indoor allergens

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Air Purifier industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Air Purifier Market on the basis of technology, applications and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Efficiency Particulate Matter (HEPA)

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Key Points of Air Purifier Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Air Purifier market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Air Purifier market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Air Purifier market

