Press Release

SAMOA, June 6 - Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and the University of the South Pacific Partnership

Apia, Samoa (6th June, 2022) The Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt met with the Vice Chancellor and President of the University of the South Pacific, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, to explore and expand potential collaborative agriculture development initiatives of common interests, under the MOU that was formalised in 2019 between the University and the Ministry.

The current MOU covers partnership in teaching, research, training, extension as well as community engagement to support the various production needs of our crop and livestock farmers. The signing today was to formalise an addendum to reflect the change of name of the responsible University entity, from School of Agriculture and Food Technology (SAFT), to Discipline of Agriculture and Food Technology (DAFT).

Both parties encouraged continuous cooperation and genuine partnership to enhance agriculture and fisheries development in Samoa for sustainable food, nutrition and income security in Samoa.

Dr. Siaka Diarra, Associate Professor, USP diarra_s@usp.ac.fj or

Tilafono David Hunter, Chief Executive Officer, MAF tilafono@maf.gov.ws

