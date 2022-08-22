Scammers Pretending To Be Government Officials: Cyber-Forensics Urges To Be Careful
Scammers pose to be government or lottery officials and promise people big prizes in exchange for cryptocurrency, cash, or personal information.
Though investors are making the most out of cryptocurrencies like bitcoins and making good profit by investing in the right scheme.”SOFIA, BULGARIA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrency is full of imposter scams, with crooks pretending to be government or lottery officials and demanding payments in bitcoin for supposed debt.
According to Federal Trade Commission (FTC), In 2021, these scams swindled unwary victims out of $255 million. The FTC received 148,000 reports of fraud that involved prizes, lotteries, and sweepstakes, 27 percent more than the previous year, (https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/info-2019/sweepstakes.html)
The Federal Trade Commission(FTC) has nearly got 1.3 million reports about government imposters making it far more than any other type of fraud reported in the same timeframe. Most people reported this scam said it all started with a phone call.
"Though some crypto investors are getting rich, some of those same investors are scammers, taking money from innocent investors. These scammers put their best game on the line to win the investors' trust by promising them big returns."' says Tim Benson, Chief Analyst at Cyber-Forensics.Net - a bitcoin recovery company.
How Government Impersonator Scams Work:
A scammer calls pretending to be a government agency representative, such as the IRS. He proceeds to claim that the person owes back taxes. If the individual denies paying or providing personal information, the scammer may threaten fines and imprisonment for the victim.
Such scams often start with a call, text, or email from someone who identifies as a government agent. These scammers target a victim will full planning; they may provide false documents like "employee ID" or a badge number to sound official.
Another scam is the lottery scam, where the criminal convinces a victim that they had won a lottery or prize. To redeem the prize, the victim must first pay federal taxes.
Everyone dreams of winning free money and big prizes; that is why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get victims' money or personal information.
How To Recognize A Government Impersonator?
Timothy Benson, one of the bitcoin recovery agents at Cyber-Forensics.Net, says, "Legitimate organizations and government officials never ask for cryptocurrency. If someone is demanding cryptocurrency, it's probably a scam. If someone receives such messages or calls, it is better to delete or ignore them."
How To Avoid Such Impersonator Scams?
A tell-tale sign of fraud is a request for payment from an unsolicited phone call. A call requesting payment may be legitimate if one has a late bill with an entity they know, and that entity calls to collect. But a random call from an unknown entity is often a scam.
Things to remember:
◉ Never send money to an unknown person.
◉ Never give personal or financial information to a caller.
◉ Be suspicious if an unknown person is calling and asking for money.
◉ Never open unknown links sent through emails.
◉ Be cautious about opening any attachments or downloading any files from emails.
◉ Always be skeptical of cryptocurrency payments.
Where To Report Such Impersonator Scams?
If an individual spots a scam like a government or a lottery impersonator, they can report it to:
◉ The Federal Trade Commission(FTC).
◉ Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC).
◉ It's always good to consult friends and family who could be helpful in this matter.
One can also hire a bitcoin recovery company like Cyber-Forensics.Net, which will help recover the stolen bitcoin or another cryptocurrency from such imposter scammers. Cyber-Forensics.net are a team of professionals who have worked in this field for a long time and have good knowledge and experience in dealing with such scammers.
