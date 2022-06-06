Sweden National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of the Kingdom of Sweden as you celebrate your National Day.

For the past two centuries, the United States and Sweden have shared a commitment to freedom, human rights, global security, and democracy. This year, we recognize the latest milestone in our partnership as we welcome Sweden’s request to join NATO, where we will work to further strengthen transatlantic security.

Together, we will continue to defend against threats from authoritarian regimes that repress human rights and fundamental freedoms and seek to undermine the international rules-based order. Together, we will continue to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their country, their democracy, and their cultural heritage against Russia’s unprovoked war, and we will hold Putin accountable for his brutal aggression. I look forward to further strengthening the close cooperation between our governments and peoples in the advancement of peace and resiliency in the face of regional and global challenges, including the global pandemic and the climate crisis.

We join you in celebrating this anniversary and send best wishes for health and prosperity to all Swedes.