Brantley Dunaway, Founder of Company B Entertainment, Featured on BillionSuccess.com

Brantley Dunaway, Founder of Company B Entertainment Brantley Dunaway is an entertainment industry veteran

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brantley “Brant” Dunaway, founder of Company B Entertainment, was recently featured on BillionSuccess.com (https://billionsuccess.com/brantley-dunaway). As an industry veteran with experience as an actor, producer, and creative leader, Brantley Dunaway was a natural choice to be featured on www.BillionSuccess.com as part of its series on entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry.

Billion Success Media is a support system for new entrepreneurs, self-published authors, and self-employed freelancers. It provides a number of online services to help new entrepreneurs launch and grow their new businesses. Among its services are web design, web content management, web services, and online magazine publication, book publishing, digital products, and other digital services. It is an entrepreneurship and authorship education platform.

Brantley Dunaway shared his thoughts on a wide variety of subjects, including his background and how he started Company B Entertainment, what skills are needed to be a successful entrepreneur, his plans for growing his company, how he separates himself and his business from his competitors, mistakes made when starting his business and the lessons he learned, as well as some of the biggest challenges he has faced and how he overcame them.

In response to the question “What helps you stay driven and motivated to keep going in your business,” Mr. Dunaway said:

“There are a few things that help me stay driven and motivated in my business. First, I am always thinking about ways to improve and grow my company. I am constantly brainstorming new ideas and looking for ways to take my business to the next level. Second, I am surrounded by a great team of people who are just as passionate about what we're doing as I am. Seeing their dedication and hard work motivates me to continue pushing forward. And finally, I am always seeking feedback from my customers and clients. Hearing their positive feedback reminds me why I do what I do, and it drives me to keep striving for excellence.”

Mr. Dunaway also offered advice to those starting on the entrepreneurial path:

“If you are just starting out as an entrepreneur, there are a few pieces of valuable advice that I would recommend keeping in mind. First, it is essential to have a clear vision for your business and a well-defined plan for achieving your goals. This means taking the time to research your industry and develop a solid business strategy, one that will help you stand out from the competition and achieve long-term success. Second, it is important to surround yourself with like minded individuals who can support you along the way. Whether it is through networking groups or online communities, having people who can offer guidance and advice can be incredibly beneficial as you work to grow your business. And finally, always be willing to learn from your mistakes and adapt as needed.”

To read the interview in full, please visit https://billionsuccess.com/brantley-dunaway.

To find out more about Brantley Dunaway and his projects, please visit www.brantleydunawayproducer.com

About Brantley “Brant” Dunaway

Brantley Dunaway has been profiled in Nfocus Magazine as well as Today’s Man. He was named one of the Top 22 People to Watch by 5280 Magazine. Dunaway has spent much time in the line of intellectual property acquisition, and to date, his work includes titles such as I Am Charlotte Simmons by acclaimed novelist Tom Wolfe. During his extensive and varied work in the music industry, Brantley has had the opportunity to work with many talented and well-known artists, including Dave Mathew’s, Dave Grisman, Joan Baez, Third Eye Blind, Ben Harper, and many others.

Brantley Dunaway is perhaps most well known for his work in theatre and film. Dunaway's London & Broadway productions have included Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of Bombay Dreams; Gone With the Wind as directed by Trevor Nunn; and Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks starring the late Uta Hagen and David Hyde Pierce, with Polly Bergen and Mark Hamill.

Dunaway was a producer on the film adaptation of Love in the Time of Cholera by Nobel Laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, starring Javier Bardem and Giovanna Mezzogiorno and penned by Oscar-winning writer Ronald Harwood. Brantley Dunaway was recently named producer and executive producer of Faire Wind and Song, an expedition documentary series and global community initiative that explores cultural evolutionism through music and cuisine.

Brantley Dunaway of Atlanta, Georgia is an actor, producer, and creative leader who has been active professionally in the entertainment industry for over 25 years, producing, presenting, and developing works for theatre, feature film, experiential marketing initiatives, and the music industry. His projects range from Network Television to Broadway, and include work with production touring and branded entertainment for consumer-centric corporations.