Cosmetic & Medical Tattoo Specialists ‘About Face and Body’ Celebrate Ten Years of Success

About Face and Body offers a wide range of permanent cosmetic services, and has recently published a blog post featuring Top Ten Questions About Microblading.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 2012 by sisters Jennifer Williams and Michelle Malquist, About Face and Body is pleased to announce the upcoming celebration of its 10th anniversary. Renowned throughout the Orlando area for their artistic talent, friendliness and compassion, Jennifer and Michelle have gained a stellar reputation not just with their clients, but also among plastic surgeons, many of whom refer their patients to About Face and Body for post-operative procedures.Trained in the latest techniques in order to deliver the best results possible, Jennifer and Michelle’s services include medical tattooing, such as 3D Areola Tattooing, Scar Revision/Camouflage, and Procell Stem Cell Microchanneling, an anti-aging treatment that uses the body’s ability to heal itself.According to Jennifer, one of their specialties and most in-demand services is Microblading “Microblading is ideal for a client who wants to fill in areas of the natural brow that are sparse, or missing hair in some areas,” she says. “Not every person is a candidate for Microblading, so choosing a brow artist who knows multiple techniques to accomplish your goal is very important.”With ten years of experience behind them, the sisters have written a blog post featuring the Top Ten Questions About Microblading “If Microblading is something you’ve considered in the past, you probably have plenty of questions to ask. Our blog provides a lot of information for you to consider, but we also suggest that you take advantage of our free About Face Pre-Consultation, which you can find on our website. Everyone is different, and we want to be sure to offer the treatment that best suits your needs!”About Face and Body has accumulated many 5-star reviews for Microblading:“I love my new eyebrows (Microblading), I had them done yesterday. I was a little scared at first because I heard it was painful however the numbing cream they used was great, felt no pain! Very knowledgeable and took time to explain everything. I would definitely recommend them!” – Jo BFor more information, or to book a Pre-Consultation, please visit the website at https://aboutyourfaceandbody.com/ About the CompanyAbout Face and Body is a joint partnership between two sisters, Jennifer Williams and Michelle Malquist. Both busy mothers with ten children between them, they understand how hectic life can be, and are on a mission to offer women the convenient and time saving solutions they need. Founded in 2012, About Face and Body offers a range of permanent cosmetics, including Tattoo Removal/Lightening, 3D Areola Tattooing, Scar Camouflage, and Procell MicroChanneling.