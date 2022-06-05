Camfil Canada Offers New Resource on School & Office Productivity Due to Air Pollution in Canada

Camfil Canada's air quality experts explain the reasons behind lost productivity due to air pollution.

The resource covers:

Why Indoor Air can be More Polluted than Outdoor Air?

Indoor Sources of Air Pollution in Canada’s Schools and Offices

How Indoor Air Pollution Affects Productivity and Cognitive Function

Air Filtration Solutions to Increase Productivity and Learning in Offices and Schools

About Camfil Canada Clean Air Solutions

Camfil Air Filtration Canada is helping people breathe cleaner air by providing clean air solutions for hospitals, hotels, office buildings, educational institutions, industrial processes, and pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

As a leading air filtration company, we provide a broad offering of filtration products and tools to achieve sustainability, maintain high air quality, and reduce airborne infections -- all while lowering total cost of ownership.

Camfil Canada customers go green without ever sacrificing performance.

As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment.

We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for Canada.

That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider our impact on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

