Famous Lithuanian Tie Dye® Skullman® Basketball Uniforms Celebrate Their 30th Anniversary
Slammin Sports releases 30th Anniversary Edition Tie Dyed hoodies and tees featuring the original, iconic Skullman ® trademark slam dunking a flaming basketball on the trademarked Lithuania Tie Dye®.
The 30th Anniversary Edition Tie Dyed hoodies are embroidered on the front with the official Slammin Skullman logo and printed on the back with the original 1992 design and are also embroidered on the sleeve with the official 30th Anniversary 1992-2022 trademark.
Official 30th Anniversary Edition 2022 Lithuanian Tie Dye® Skullman® Commemorative hoodies and Tees released from Slammin Sports®
Created by NYC street artist Greg Speirs, the Slammin’ Skullman® Olympic uniforms became a legendary piece of Olympics history and forever part of Olympic folklore.
At that moment the artist’s Slammin Skeleton® & Lithuania Tie Dye® Brands were launched. The brands have enjoyed longevity of three decades marketed through the Skullman.com website continuously since that 1992 event.
The Lithuanian Slam-Dunking Skullman® represented the artist's interpretation of a team rising from nothing, "Like a Phoenix from the ashes to slam-dunking a flaming basketball to bronze victory. It's not a dead skeleton, but represents rebirth and a new life. It was not only a victory in Olympic sports, but it was as if it were a triumph over communism itself," recalled Speirs, featured in the 2012 basketball documentary movie, "The Other Dream Team" http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3998173/
Full cast: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1606829/
Skullman ® was "enshrined" at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. on Dec.7th 1993, living in infamy becoming the first & only cartoon character to be "enshrined" in any Hall of Fame:
http://www.lithuaniatshirt.com/basketball%20hall%20of%20fame.htm
“The story about Greg’s famous Slammin Skeleton apparel impacted the popular culture & became a major news event taking its place in sports history adding excitement to the development of sports uniforms. Sports and Olympics uniforms previous to this event have been simple numbers on shirts with drab or grey colors. The apparel was just so unexpected, colorful and way out and the first time a basketball was depicted with a flame on it.
It had a major influence on the future of sports apparel & fashion and changed the way it was looked at from that point on.” Mike Thompson of Slammin Sports.
Slammin Sports releases 30th Anniversary Edition Tie Dyed hoodies and tees featuring the original, iconic Skullman ® trademark slam dunking a flaming basketball on the trademarked Lithuania Tie Dye®. The 2022 Editions are released by Slammin Sports and are available on the Skullman.com website. We’re giving the public another chance to own a piece of Olympic history, said Mike Thompson of Slammin Sports.
The Original 1992 shirts design and the new 30 Year Editions are printed from the same original 1992 screens.
The back of the special 30th year Edition Tee is printed with 1992-2022 & the 30th Anniversary Edition year with the trademarked skeletal hands slamming a flaming basketball printed in gold. The 30th Anniversary Edition Tie Dyed hoodies are embroidered on the front with the official Slammin Skullman logo and printed on the back with the original 1992 design and are also embroidered on the sleeve with the official 30th Anniversary 1992-2022 trademark.
Jackets, shirts, baseball caps, neckties, sweatshirts, shorts etc. are also available on the www.Skullman.com website.
Lithuania Tie Dye® & Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® are registered trademark brands. The Slam-Dunking Skeleton is 1992 Copyright © & ® Trademark property of Greg Speirs. All rights reserved.
Licensing inquiries:
licensing@skullman.com
from : Slammin’ Sports ®
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/speirs.greg/?hl=en
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/tiedyelithuania?lang=en
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/LithuaniaTieDye//
Greg Speirs' Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/people/Greg-Speirs/100079972676914/
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gregspeirs
Contact
Mike Thompson / Slammin’ Sports
mikethompson@skullman.com
website: www.skullman.com
www.gregspeirs.com
Greg Speirs
Skullman.com
+1 914-787-9840
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Lithuania Tie Dyed Slam-Dunking Skullman shirts going to press