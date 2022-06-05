Submit Release
Denmark’s Constitution Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Denmark as you celebrate Constitution Day.

Denmark is a close friend and Ally of the United States, and our countries’ relationship spans over two centuries of close cooperation rooted in shared democratic values.  Committed to freedom, collective security, and human rights, we are working together to defend against threats to democracy, address the climate crisis and other global challenges, and respond to the actions of regimes that seek to repress fundamental freedoms and undermine the international rules-based order.  As NATO Allies, we are strengthening transatlantic security and coordinating closely to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine.  The United States looks forward to growing our strong partnership with the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland and the Faroe Islands, and to strengthening our vibrant people-to-people ties in the years to come.

I join you in celebrating this anniversary of the signing of the Danish Constitution and send best wishes for health and prosperity to all people in Denmark.

