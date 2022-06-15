The Facial Room Announces Glow Rewards Loyalty Program
Every dollar spent with The Facial Room earns loyal customers points that can be redeemed for free organic beauty products!
I am always trying to find a great way to give back and reward our customers to thank them for their support over the years”SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Facial Room acknowledges that its success is owed to the wonderful and amazing customers who have supported the company for the last 3 decades.
— Patricia Asmar, The Facial Room
Anyone who is familiar with The Facial Room will know that they have always been offering their customers perks such as gifts with purchases, complimentary skin consultations, giveaways, and contests. The leading Canadian skin care company is now announcing the Facial Room Glow Rewards Program as a way to thank and treat these same customers to even more special bonuses. The program is exclusive to The Facial Room, offering even more chances for its loyal customers to get the products they love – for free.
The Facial Room Glow Rewards loyalty program is completely free to join. Members earn points every time they shop, and they get even more chances to unlock bonus points by signing up to the program, sharing The Facial Room on social media, referring a friend or just for having a birthday.
In essence, for every 5,000 points earned, members receive a $10 credit, and for every 10,000 points earned, members receive a $25 credit to The Facial Room online store.
They make redeeming points very simple, as Glow Rewards points can be applied to any purchase at The Facial Room, including Eminence Organics, Rosco Emmit, COOLA or SunnaSmile products.
The Facial Room offers an exclusive experience that goes beyond delivering premiere quality skincare across Canada. It is their belief that everyone should live in the skin they always wished they could have! That’s why the company is proud and honoured to give their customers personalised skincare advice and product recommendations, based on their unique situation and skin goals.
Proudly women-owned by esthetician and facialist Patricia Asmar, The Facial Room is a family-owned and operated business in British Columbia. Patricia is a C.I.D.E.S.C.O. trained and internationally certified esthetician with over 27 years of knowledge and experience in the spa industry.
