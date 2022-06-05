Baby STEPN Launches the First STEPN Rewards Token

Baby Stepn is a rewards token based on the highly innovative move to earn platform Stepn ($GMT).

/EIN News/ -- London, UK , June 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baby STEPN, a meme token based on the cutest baby on the BSC Blockchain, has launched the first ever Stepn rewards token. Baby Stepn is a rewards token based on the highly innovative move to earn platform Stepn ($GMT). The team of Baby STEPN found the utility behind the STEPN token unique and saw a great vision in this token.

The goal is to provide holders sustainability and become the best version of themselves, with the support of a strong community. The team is fully KYC’d and Audited by Cyberscope (Coinscope) to ensure the community has full transparency in the project. Baby STEPN provides 4% rewards for the diamond hands, with 8% of total tax going to marketing ensuring maximum exposure.

There will be high rewards of 10% for the first hour of launch. Holders can easily track all their Stepn rewards on the fully custom D’App.

Tokenomics:



Token Name: Baby Stepn

Token Symbol: $BABYSTEPN

Decimals: 18

Network: Binance Smart Chain

Specification: BEP 20

Smart Contract Address: 0x883fc560D3BE5c2a4F1dd9006d70ee5A17AAE047

Softcap: 100

Hardcap: 200

Total Supply: Baby Stepn will have a total supply of 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) Baby Stepn tokens.

Liquidity Lock: The liquidity will be locked for 6 months.

Transactions Tax: Transactions Tax: Every Baby Stepn transaction (buys and sells) has an automatic 10% buy tax and a 15% sell tax. Underneath is a breakdown of where the buy and sell tax goes to.





Roadmap:





Phase 1





3000 Telegram members

Website Launch

Socials Launch

Dashboard (DApp) launch

Full KYC and Audit obtained Marketing push to spread awareness.





Phase 2





Listing CMC

Listing on CG

6000 Telegram members

Influencer marketing push

5000 holders

Voluntary donation to a voted charity





Phase 3





Certik audit

Development of real-life utility

Major partnerships

CEX listings

NFT collection

The presale for $BABYSTEPN is live, don’t miss this opportunity.

To learn more about Baby Stepn visit www.babystepn.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/babystepntoken

Telegram: https://t.me/babystepntoken



Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Readers are encouraged to do there own research.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Jacob Grey

Company Name: Baby Stepn

Email: contact@babystepn.io

City: London

Country: UK

Website: https://babystepn.io/



