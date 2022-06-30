Sherlock Holmes Authors Raise $100,000 for Undershaw
The growing gift from the authors of the world's largest Sherlock Holmes collection will continue to support children with learning disabilities
Holmes gives us the deep human pleasure of seeing something done superbly well.”LONDON, ENGLAND, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A collective of Sherlock Holmes authors have now raised over $100,000 for Undershaw. Undershaw is the former home of Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle that today is the site of one of Europe's leading schools for children with learning disabilities. The donation, which continues to rise, has been gifted from the royalties of the authors of “The MX Book of New Sherlock Holmes Stories.”
— Lee Child
“We’re incredibly grateful to MX Publishing for their continued support to Undershaw and are blown away by their generosity,” said Claire Cookson, CEO of the DFN Foundation and DFN Project SEARCH. “Thanks to the brilliance and creativity of the collection of Sherlock Holmes authors, our own brilliant students at Undershaw will continue to be well-supported in finding their own passions and vocation in life.”
"To have raised more than $100,000 in that time, while delighting adherents of Conan Doyle's immortal is amazing--and there are more volumes to come!" added Roger Johnson, BSI, ASH, and Editor of “The Sherlock Holmes Journal.”
“The deep partnership between Undershaw and MX Publishing has spanned a number of years and witnessed many changes, but in particular it has seen Undershaw building the strength and tenacity to rise through the echelons of SEN education,” said Emma West, Undershaw Headteacher. “This vibrant core of Undershaw is made possible by partnerships such as MX Publishing and all the authors who ensure its durability. On behalf of the staff, students, and families supported by Undershaw’s vision and values, a heartfelt thank you from us all. May we enjoy many more years of friendship.”
“The MX Book of New Sherlock Holmes Stories” launched in 2015 and was conceived of by editor David Marcum. Marcum proposed the idea after noting a resurgence of interest in the Sherlock Holmes stories with the emergence of television and film adaptations, including those created by the BBC, CBS, and Warner Brothers. Though Marcum acknowledged these adaptations brought Holmes to millions of new fans, he yearned for traditional stories in Doyle’s original style and began seeking out authors who would be interested in the project.
Seven years after first envisioning his idea, "The MX Book of New Sherlock Holmes Stories” has grown to over 200 writers contributing to 33 volumes that include over 700 new Sherlock Holmes stories. Additional volumes are currently in preparation. The collection is beloved by fans worldwide and has garnered the support of some of the world’s leading authors, with contributions from Lee Child, Nicholas Meyer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and many more New York Times bestselling authors.
"Holmes gives us the deep human pleasure of seeing something done superbly well. It’s why we love the great magicians, and the great athletes, and acrobats and gymnasts and jugglers. Sherlock Holmes gives us the mental equivalent. Our separate indrawn breaths in our individual reading places add up to stadium-sized gasps,” said Lee Child, New York Times bestselling author of the Jack Reacher series, and author of forewords for Parts 7 and 8 of the MX Holmes anthologies.
“Like his physical counterparts, Holmes’s ratiocination can be dazzling, and is never less than solidly satisfying. It’s something done well, which is always a pleasure. As will be reading the stories in this book. They are all solid, non-gimmicky, respectful, disciplined celebrations of The Canon. They’re about taking one step further into the world we imagine so vividly. They are about thinking your way into the front room in Baker Street, and staying there a spell, and looking around, and asking, “What if this happened?” The result: These stories, and the pleasure of seeing something done well," Child continued.
True to Marcum’s vision, all of the stories in the collection are traditional and set in the Victorian era. The collection is published by MX Publishing, the world's largest publisher of Sherlock Holmes stories based in London. The publishing house is a social enterprise run by Steve and Sharon Emecz. Mr. Emecz is a patron of Undershaw and a mentor for the UN World Food Programme and part of the team that won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020.
To learn more about “The MX Book of New Sherlock Holmes Stories,” visit https://bit.ly/3NBJUJm.
