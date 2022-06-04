Bestselling author of social media marketing books switches gears to write a fiction book about killer deer

The new book Deer Evil shows you why you have an uneasy feeling around a deer close up Dan Portik Dan Portik owner of BVS Film Productions and Tom Hopkins at his home in Arizona

The new book Deer Evil scheduled to launch early fall 2022

The book Deer Evil will show you why you get an uneasy feeling when you see a deer close up.” — Dan Portik

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author, 35-year sale executive and owner of BVS Film Productions Dan Portik has been writing social media selling and self help books for over 5 years. One of which was co-written with world renown sales legend Tom Hopkins and had become a number one best seller on Amazon. However, his newest writing endeavor has taken a unique twist to fiction. The new horror novel Deer Evil follows three families as they delve into a world where unsuspectingly carnivorous deer terrorize the planet and to the brink of extinction.

“Moving into fiction was surprisingly easy for me. For some reason, I was just able to sit down and start writing and it all just made sense. If all goes well with the launch, plans are to turn Deer Evil into a screenplay and then a movie.” Exclaims Bestselling Author Dan Portik

The new book will release later this year through a soon to be announced publisher. To find out more information and where to preorder, visit: http://www.deerevil.com

Deer Evil