Bestselling author of social media marketing books switches gears to write a fiction book about killer deer

— Dan Portik

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author, 35-year sale executive and owner of BVS Film Productions Dan Portik has been writing social media selling and self help books for over 5 years. One of which was co-written with world renown sales legend Tom Hopkins and had become a number one best seller on Amazon. However, his newest writing endeavor has taken a unique twist to fiction. The new horror novel Deer Evil follows three families as they delve into a world where unsuspectingly carnivorous deer terrorize the planet and to the brink of extinction.

“Moving into fiction was surprisingly easy for me. For some reason, I was just able to sit down and start writing and it all just made sense. If all goes well with the launch, plans are to turn Deer Evil into a screenplay and then a movie.” Exclaims Bestselling Author Dan Portik

The new book will release later this year through a soon to be announced publisher. To find out more information and where to preorder, visit: http://www.deerevil.com

