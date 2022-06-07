Pet Peanut Announces Release of Exclusive Limited-Edition NFTs

Pet Peanut Logo Pet Peanut NFT Image Joe DiMaggio's Children's Hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet Peanut, the world's most lovable peanut, is pleased to announce the release of its exclusive NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). The Pet Peanut Collection, based on the wildly popular and recognizable character, can be held as one-of-a-kind works of art by the owner. They can also be sold or traded for fun or profit. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of these NFTs will benefit the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation.

The cheery charity-focused digital art is available for purchase at OpenSea in a limited edition of only one hundred pieces. What began as a simple desk ornament that morphed into a squeezable stress reliever is now a sought-after favorite character that has spawned comic strips and a slew of products such as t-shirts, caps, mugs, and now the NFT Collection.

Bob Hotz created Pet Peanut in 2017, inspired by the characters brought to life by Walt Disney. Hotz asserts, "Pet Peanut NFTs provide another opportunity to contribute to the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation. Every Pet Peanut item that is sold benefits that charity." He adds, "We support their mission to ensure the availability of safe, quality, and cost-effective medical care, regardless of one's ability to pay."

NFTs are digital works of art and other collectibles that are converted into unique, verifiable assets that can be traded on the Blockchain. As another type of cryptocurrency, these pieces of art are ideal for people who want to support the efforts of independent creators. In the case of Pet Peanut, the collectible NFTs are one-of-a-kind and a novel way to invest in art and enjoy the ownership of a beloved character.

The endearing figure has amassed a sizable fan base and devoted following, as well as garnering attention for its charitable efforts. It has also received media attention from outlets such as CNN, CBS, Fox News, and MSN, to name a few.

Pet Peanut has been bringing smiles and winning hearts since its inception. As the lovable legume ventures into the world of NFTs, the popular peanut adds yet another dimension to its reach and influence. Or as Hotz puts it, “Once in a lifetime something comes along that makes an impression that gets everyone talking.” Pet Peanut NFTs can be purchased at OpenSea.com, and the merchandise and apparel are available at PetPeanut.com.

