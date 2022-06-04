Submit Release
Assistant Secretary Phee’s Travel to Sudan

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee will travel to Sudan from June 5-9. Assistant Secretary Phee’s visit is in support of the Sudanese-led process to resolve the crisis following the October 2021 military takeover.  The process is facilitated by the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), African Union (AU), and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). 

 

While in Sudan, Assistant Secretary Phee will meet with a wide range of Sudanese stakeholders and political actors and urge them to seize the opportunity offered by the UN-AU-IGAD-facilitated process to restore the transition to democracy and economic stability, and to advance peace.  

 

The United States is committed to supporting the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people. 

 

