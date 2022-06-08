CropSize Photo Resizing and Edting App for iOS Gets an Essential Update Version 4.0.0
The update includes significant improvements in photo processing and sharing, as well as many minor changes and fixes.
Most mobile apps are expected to be more limited and less powerful equivalents to PC and Mac software, I have developed CropSize to counter this statement.”WARSAW, POLAND, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CropSize is a photo resizing and editing app that allows iOS users to precisely crop, resize and edit any single photo or set of photos stored on their device or in iCloud. In addition to its comprehensive cropping and resizing tools, CropSize offers a number of beautiful photo filters and effects, all of which can be applied simultaneously to selected photos. The app also provides tools to view, manage, and add metadata to a photo or batch of photos. A combination of edits, filters and settings during a single editing session can be also saved as a program(**) to be applied later to any photo or group of photos.
The new version 4.0.0 introduces a new single photo processing screen, a new batch processing screen, redesigned processing and sharing logic, as well as many minor fixes and improvements. All of them are expected to make processing and sharing, such an important part of any photo editing cycle, more intuitive, fast and enjoyable.
The new pop-up screen for single photo processing and sharing contains settings such as image format with compression quality, metadata profile, filename, and file size estimation.
The new pop-up screen for batch processing and sharing contains settings such as batch size settings, image format with compression quality, metadata profile, and filename, and allows to preview any photo from the batch, change its initial orientation, exclude from processing and sharing, and more. It also provides tools to fully control the entire batch processing flow.
"Since most mobile apps are expected to be more limited and less powerful equivalents to PC and Mac software, I have developed CropSize to counter this statement," explained Aliaksei Khutarshchykau, developer of CropSize. "The app is designed around three basic principles. First, to offer the user as much power, control and information as possible. Then, to make the editing process simple and intuitive. Finally, to provide users with a range of automation tools that can significantly speed up their tasks."
As an implementation of these principles, CropSize offers many features including the following:
* Real time information about image size, editing frame and position, file size, file format, full photo metadata, file size estimation and more
* Preview and actual size preview at almost every stage of editing
* Option to select main units of measurement (pixels, inches, centimetres)
* 3-mode resizing to any size up to maximum size depending on device hardware
* 360-degree free cropping rotation
* One-pixel-correction(*) for editing frame and position
* Keyboard input for almost every photo editing parameter (size, editing frame and position, rotation angle, dpi, IPTC metadata, etc.)
* Batch processing, batch size settings, programs(**), editable crop and size presets
* Photo metadata manager, IPTC metadata creator
* PNG, JPEG, TIFF, HEIC, Auto formats with compression quality
(*) One-pixel-correction is a CropSize unique tool that allows user to move or resize an editing frame in any direction by one pixel for each user click or tick while the button is pressed.
(**) Program is a CropSize unique tool that allows user to save entire editing session to the app storage and then use it at any time to apply all saved edits to a new photo or batch of photos
Device Requirements:
* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch
* Requires iOS 12.0 or later
* Universal Application
* 20 MB
Pricing and Availability:
CropSize 4.0.0 is $2.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies), and is available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Photo and Video category. Review codes are available upon request.
