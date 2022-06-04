Submit Release
With Pallapay Crypto POS Machine System Businesses Can Accept Crypto and Get Fiat in Their Bank Account in UAE

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Pallapay Crypto POS Machine System Businesses Can Accept Crypto and Get Fiat in Their Bank Account in UAE.

Cryptocurrencies are receiving a mixed reception around the world, but Dubai is doubling down on its efforts to place itself at the front and center of the technology.

For the first time in the world with Pallapay POS System One never needs to touch cryptocurrency. Pallapay does all of the work. Accept cryptocurrency and receive fiat payments directly into one's bank account in AED, USD, Euro, and GBP.

The Cryptocurrency POS MAchine Provided by Pallapay Supports Bitcoin, USDT (Tether) in ERC20 and TRC20, USDC TRC20, Ethereum, Tron, Palla Token TRC20 and Many More.

Pallapay also has announced its new services that offer to Buy and sell USDT in Dubai, Buy and Sell Bitcoin in Dubai, Buy and Sell Ethereum and 200+ cryptocurrencies with Cash in Dubai Now in recent development.

Since 2015, Pallapay has been offering bitcoin trading services in Dubai. The policy change is expected to increase demand for various cryptocurrency services.

The agency has garnered multiple awards, including one from the major Crypto Expo in Dubai. Pallapay has earned a solid name as a prominent brand compared to buying and selling Bitcoin in Dubai, UAE, and many other countries, thanks to its comprehensive range of crypto services. It is currently active in four nations and significant cities: Dubai, the United States, Singapore, and Istanbul.

https://www.pallapay.com
Address: The binary By Omniyat, Office P402, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Email: info@pallapay.com

vehid abdullahi
Pallapay
email us here

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


