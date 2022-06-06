Freelance Digital Marketers Offers Free Website Audit to Improve SEO & Conversions
Group of Freelancers at Freelance Digital Marketers introduced Free Website Audit to ensure the business website is inclined to the most excellent SEO results.INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Website audits evaluate the website completely for both its content and its technical performance. It enables to check the performance, highlights technical and SEO issues, gauges the overall health of the website, and evaluates the user experience.
Freelance Digital Marketers, a group of 6 professionals with huge years of experience in the industry, believes that “an in-depth analysis of the website helps to gain insight into performance as per user’s and search engine’s perspective.” It is a free, yet detailed audit for all businesses, despite their niche or size, to enhance business sales and website performance.
Website Audit Includes:
On-Page SEO review
Off-Page SEO analysis
Finding technical errors
Analyzing design and UX
Assessing website content
Analyzing website traffic
Site health audit
Site security audit
Conversion rate optimization audit
Penalty and recovery audit
Competitor site audit
Social media presence audit
Paid traffic audit
If website owners are not keeping up to date with Google’s algorithm changes (as it constantly updates its criteria and algorithms), they are gambling on losing the progress of the website. A comprehensive website audit allows professionals to get an insider look at where the website stands based on the latest SEO standard. It keeps heads-up on core web vitals, bounce rate, and other Google essentials and calculates how a website performs in such categories. An in-depth audit report helps to understand which areas to amend for a competitive edge.
Individuals at Freelance Digital Marketers are known for delivering the best results with their digital marketing skills to clients. Approach experts to take online marketing efforts to the next level!
