Asian Halal Meat & Kebab House Delivering on a Variety of Indian Dishes

Asian Halal Meat & Kebab House delivers a range of Indian dishes to win over its customers.

EAST WINDSOR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asian Halal Meat & Kebab House is mainly an Indian restaurant, located at Royal Plaza Shopping Center, 510 US-130 East Windsor, NJ 08520. The restaurant mainly serves up South Asian dishes, mainly from India and Pakistan. The management of the restaurant repeatedly claims that it is one of their aims to serve up a delicious Indian spread for people over here in the States. Indian cuisine is understandably quite popular on these shores. The reason for that can be varied. While some like the cuisine for its heavy, creamy texture, others prefer it for the generous use of spices. There are many defining characteristics of Indian cuisine, the most famous ones being their use of fresh ingredients, the use of spices such as turmeric, cumin, and so many others, and finally, the fulfilling quantity and quality of most dishes. Apart from the trademark popular Indian dishes, many dishes have an authentic unique Indian touch about them.

Among the several diners in so many regions serving Indian food, there are a few that stand out due to their delicious dishes. Certain Indian dishes have become a hallmark and have garnered popular support in several countries. A primary example of such a dish is the Butter Chicken. The dish has become truly popular and one that has been consumed by so many people around the globe. It is one of the most instantly recognizable dishes. Butter Chicken involves a variety of ingredients. Tomatoes are one of the main ones among them. The orange tint of the dish is partly derived from the generous serving of tomatoes in the dish itself. The sauce or the gravy is made using a combination of ginger, garlic, lemon, lime, chili, turmeric, and a range of other such ingredients. The chicken pieces are usually marinated for a very long time so that the flavors get time to seep into those pieces. Finally, a generous dose of heavy cream is added to the dish, along with green chilies, and served hot.

While the usual item accompanying a Butter Chicken dish is Naan bread, it can also be eaten along with rice dishes such as Pulao, and others. There is so much left to the imagination while dining at an Indian eatery. Customers can mix and match any dish with another that they want. Apart from the usual Indian dishes, the Asian Halal restaurant had also launched a number of popular dishes during the month of Ramadan this year. Since Asian Halal is a takeaway restaurant, they encourage people to place an order beforehand and then to come and collect it, and eat it with their family and loved ones. During this past month of Ramadan, the restaurant had been serving Haleem to its customers. It is one of the most popular dishes during the month of Ramadan and Eid. It is a kind of a stew, made with a mix of lentils, pieces of meat, and barley. The dish is extremely nutritious, fulfilling, and a great option to break a fast with.