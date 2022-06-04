Submit Release
News Search

There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,923 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Excessive Speed, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3001706

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks              

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 06/03/2022 at 1915 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7 @ Metcalfe Drive Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed/ Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Cassandra L. Matteson                                             

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle travelling 81 miles per hour in a posted 50 mile per hour zone. The operator of the vehicle, Cassandra Matteson was found to have a criminally suspended license. Matteson was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 08/01/2022 at 0815 hours for the above offenses.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 at 0815 hours.              

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Excessive Speed, Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.