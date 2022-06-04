Shaftsbury Barracks/ Excessive Speed, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3001706

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06/03/2022 at 1915 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7 @ Metcalfe Drive Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed/ Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Cassandra L. Matteson

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle travelling 81 miles per hour in a posted 50 mile per hour zone. The operator of the vehicle, Cassandra Matteson was found to have a criminally suspended license. Matteson was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 08/01/2022 at 0815 hours for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

