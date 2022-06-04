Shaftsbury Barracks/ Excessive Speed, Criminal DLS
CASE#: 22B3001706
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/03/2022 at 1915 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7 @ Metcalfe Drive Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed/ Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Cassandra L. Matteson
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle travelling 81 miles per hour in a posted 50 mile per hour zone. The operator of the vehicle, Cassandra Matteson was found to have a criminally suspended license. Matteson was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 08/01/2022 at 0815 hours for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 at 0815 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
