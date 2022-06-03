Submit Release
Acting Coordinator for the Global Engagement Center Bray’s Trip to Belgium and the United Kingdom

Acting Coordinator for the Global Engagement Center Leah Bray will travel to Brussels, Belgium, from June 5 to 9 and to London, United Kingdom, from June 10 to 14. Acting Coordinator Bray will be accompanied by Bureau of Global Public Affairs Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Bill Russo.

In Brussels, Acting Coordinator Bray will attend the Atlantic Council’s 360/Open Summit and co-host the Technology and Trade Council’s first conference on countering disinformation. The conference will include a joint GEC and European External Action Service analyst-to-analyst workshop to improve shared capabilities to counter disinformation.

In London, Acting Coordinator Bray will meet with her counterparts to discuss increased coordination of U.S.-U.K. efforts to counter disinformation around the globe.

