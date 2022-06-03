Submit Release
News Search

There were 648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,932 in the last 365 days.

Photo contest celebrates agriculture

CANADA, June 3 - With rolling hills, roadside market stands, busy harbours and animals big and small, Prince Edward Island’s primary industries are a great inspiration for beauty. 

The Department of Agriculture and Land is inviting Islanders to showcase and enjoy that beauty by participating in its annual “Celebrate PEI Agriculture” photo contest.

“Prince Edward Island’s primary industries of agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries are the economic backbone of our communities, but they also contribute tremendously to the stunning landscape of our province. I encourage all Islanders to get out, enjoy the beautiful scenery of our province and participate in our photo contest.”

- Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson

Photos can be submitted under seven different categories beginning today and running to Friday, July 15, 2022. Categories include: Farmscapes, Commercial Fisheries and Aquaculture, Celebrating Farming Families, PEI’s Next Generation Farmers, Fresh from the Land, Animals of Agriculture, and the Wild Side. 

Finalists will be showcased at the Celebrate PEI Agriculture Old Home Week event. Category winners will be presented with their framed images after Old Home Week, an Old Home Week Gate Pass and a $50 Canada’s Food Island gift card.

A special People’s Choice category winner will be selected by popular vote from the category winners during Old Home Week 2022. The winner will receive a grand prize valued at $500.

This photo was submitted by David Power for the 2019 Celebrate PEI Agriculture Photo Contest.  It was the Wild Side category winner and the People’s Choice Winner.

2019 Celebrate PEI Agriculture Photo Contest

Media contact:
Kip Ready
Department of Agriculture and Land
902-314-3407
kjready@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Photo contest celebrates agriculture

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.