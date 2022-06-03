Photo contest celebrates agriculture

CANADA, June 3 - With rolling hills, roadside market stands, busy harbours and animals big and small, Prince Edward Island’s primary industries are a great inspiration for beauty.

The Department of Agriculture and Land is inviting Islanders to showcase and enjoy that beauty by participating in its annual “Celebrate PEI Agriculture” photo contest.

“Prince Edward Island’s primary industries of agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries are the economic backbone of our communities, but they also contribute tremendously to the stunning landscape of our province. I encourage all Islanders to get out, enjoy the beautiful scenery of our province and participate in our photo contest.” - Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson

Photos can be submitted under seven different categories beginning today and running to Friday, July 15, 2022. Categories include: Farmscapes, Commercial Fisheries and Aquaculture, Celebrating Farming Families, PEI’s Next Generation Farmers, Fresh from the Land, Animals of Agriculture, and the Wild Side.

Finalists will be showcased at the Celebrate PEI Agriculture Old Home Week event. Category winners will be presented with their framed images after Old Home Week, an Old Home Week Gate Pass and a $50 Canada’s Food Island gift card.

A special People’s Choice category winner will be selected by popular vote from the category winners during Old Home Week 2022. The winner will receive a grand prize valued at $500.

This photo was submitted by David Power for the 2019 Celebrate PEI Agriculture Photo Contest. It was the Wild Side category winner and the People’s Choice Winner.

